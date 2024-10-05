Thyroid to Lipid Profile: Tests every woman needs to get done in her 40s

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tests every woman needs to get done in her 40s.

Women are mostly careless about their health. Especially after marriage, women leave everything for their family and children. Girls who were very fit before marriage change completely after marriage. A big reason for this is hormonal changes in women. Especially after having a child, many changes start taking place in the body. But unless you are healthy, you cannot keep the house fit. If you are in your late 30s or have crossed the age of 40, then many types of problems can arise in the body. You should not be careless at all. Let us know which medical tests should be done by women in their 40s.

Mandatory medical tests for every woman in their 40s

Lipid Profile and Cholesterol Screening- In this test, cholesterol is checked from a blood sample. By doing this test, the level of cholesterol in the body is known. This also reduces the risk of heart-related diseases. You should also get an ECG done for the heart.

Cervical and Breast Cancer Screening- A pap smear test is done to check for cervical cancer. You must get this test done after the age of 40. Apart from this, do not forget to get regular breast examinations done. For this, you can also do the test yourself every 2-3 weeks. If you feel any pain or lump in the breast, consult a doctor immediately.

Thyroid and Sugar Test- Thyroid also increases with age. This starts affecting the body system. Therefore, after the age of 40, you should get your thyroid and sugar test done every year with the advice of a doctor.

Vision Test- Women who wear glasses or contact lenses should get their eyes tested every year. If you are not wearing glasses, then get your eyes checked every year. This will tell about your eyesight. Those who have good eyesight should get the test done every 2 years or if they face any problems.

ALSO READ: Are you a victim of Omega-3 Fatty Acid deficiency? Know its symptoms and ways to overcome