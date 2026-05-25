Thyroid Day 2026: Can a small thyroid imbalance can quietly affect fertility? Expert answers

New Delhi:

Many women struggling with irregular periods, unexplained weight gain or difficulty conceiving may not realise that the thyroid gland could quietly be playing a major role behind the scenes. Experts say even a small thyroid imbalance can affect reproductive health for months or sometimes years before the condition is properly diagnosed.

According to Dr Richika Sahay Shukla, Co-Founder and Medical Director at India IVF Fertility, thyroid disorders are increasingly being detected among younger women, especially those dealing with high stress, poor lifestyle habits, disturbed sleep and nutritional imbalances.

“Many women don’t realise that even a small thyroid imbalance can quietly affect fertility for months or sometimes years before getting diagnosed,” Dr Shukla explained.

How thyroid affects fertility and pregnancy

The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism, energy levels and several important body functions. However, experts say these hormones are also deeply connected with reproductive health.

“We often see patients coming for difficulty in conception, irregular periods, repeated miscarriages or unexplained weight changes, and on evaluation, thyroid turns out to be one of the hidden reasons,” Dr Shukla said.

According to her, thyroid hormones play a very important role in ovulation, menstrual regularity and maintaining a healthy pregnancy. If the thyroid becomes underactive or overactive, the balance of reproductive hormones in the body can be disrupted.

This may affect ovulation cycles, delay conception and in some cases increase pregnancy complications if left untreated.

Symptoms women should not ignore

Doctors say thyroid disorders are often overlooked because many symptoms initially appear common or unrelated. Fatigue, hair fall, sudden weight gain, mood changes or delayed periods are frequently dismissed as stress or lifestyle-related issues.

“I always tell patients, don’t ignore persistent fatigue, sudden weight gain, hair fall, irregular cycles or repeated delays in periods. Sometimes the body gives signals much earlier than we think,” Dr Shukla noted.

Other symptoms may include sensitivity to cold, anxiety, sleep disturbances, dry skin or unusual changes in appetite.

Why thyroid disorders are increasing in younger women

Health experts say changing lifestyle patterns may be contributing to rising thyroid-related concerns among women in their twenties and thirties. Chronic stress, poor dietary habits, lack of sleep and hormonal imbalance can all affect thyroid function over time.

The reassuring part, doctors say, is that most thyroid disorders can be managed effectively if diagnosed early.

“The good thing is that with early diagnosis and proper treatment, most women can conceive naturally or with fertility support successfully,” Dr Shukla added.

Experts recommend regular health check-ups, especially for women experiencing menstrual irregularities, fertility concerns or persistent unexplained symptoms. Early thyroid screening can often help identify problems before they begin affecting long-term reproductive health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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