The 2026 fertility reset: Small lifestyle fixes that make a big difference

Fertility issues in men and women were rampant in 2025. However, in 2026, men and women will have to be cautious. Fertility is impacted by various factors such as daily routine, emotional well-being, nutrition, and how your body responds to stress.

As 2026 approaches, many couples are choosing to focus on easy lifestyle practices that support hormonal balance and reproductive health. So, are you aware? These small, consistent habits in sleep, stress control, weight management, supplements, tracking your menstrual cycle, and mindful eating can create a strong foundation for fertility. According to Dr Jyoti Gupta, Senior IVF Consultant, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Gurgaon, with the right approach, the body becomes healthier, periods become regular, and chances of conception naturally improve.

Tips to reset your fertility in 2026

Prioritising Quality Sleep: Good sleep is essential for balancing hormones, such as melatonin, cortisol, estrogen and progesterone. Regularly getting less than six hours of quality sleep can affect ovulation and sperm quality. Try to establish a regular sleeping routine, turn off all lights in the evening, stay away from digital screens at least one hour before bed, and keep your room cool and comfortable.

De-Stress: Stress not only impacts moods, but it also impacts hormone production, ovulation, libido, gut health and sleep. Some techniques individuals can use to manage their stress are deep breathing, short walks, journaling and/or practising yoga.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight: If an individual is either considered underweight or overweight, either condition will have an effect on fertility due to the impact fat cells have on hormone production in our bodies. Thus, to maintain a healthy weight, an individual should focus on maintaining a well-balanced diet, getting regular exercise and avoiding any type of extreme diet.

Supplements for Supporting Fertility: Certain vitamins and minerals are important for egg (ova) and sperm (spermatogenesis) quality. For this reason, many doctors will recommend taking supplements containing folic acid, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and B12 and zinc. It is recommended that individuals with thyroid issues, polycystic ovarian syndrome or who are undergoing in vitro fertilisation, seek the advice of their physician before taking any type of supplementation.

Track your period and ovulation to know your fertile window, cycle length, ovulation day, and any irregularities. When couples understand the right timing, chances of conception naturally rise.

Choose mindful eating over strict dieting

A balanced diet supports your gut, hormones, and metabolism. Include whole grains, fruits, colourful vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Cut down on sugar, refined foods, and alcohol. Drink enough water and avoid outside food. Home-cooked meals are healthy and help you maintain an optimum weight. Take the help of an expert to understand what you should eat and avoid. The expert can help you with a tailor-made diet plan as per your requirements.

The 2026 fertility reset is all about mindful, simple daily habits that only only increase the chances of conception but also improve overall well-being.

