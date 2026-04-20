A gynaecologist flags five tampon mistakes women often make and how to fix them

New Delhi:

In recent years, there have been significant changes to the dialogue surrounding menstrual hygiene in India. With an increasing number of women opting for tampons, menstrual cups, and period underwear in addition to sanitary pads, convenience has become secondary to awareness.

But as Dr Sudeshna Ray, Associate Director at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, says, there is much confusion about these methods among their users. And when it comes to tampons, small mistakes can quietly lead to bigger health concerns.

Why is tampon use rising

Tampons have long been popular in Western markets, and their appeal is now growing steadily in India. As Dr Ray explains, they “offer conveniences that were not available with conventional products such as sanitary pads,” especially for those who want to stay active, including swimming or sports. Their ease of use and discreet nature make them an attractive option, but that convenience also means they are often used without fully understanding the basics.

Choosing the wrong absorbency level

One of the most common mistakes is assuming higher absorbency equals better protection. “It can be tempting to use tampons with absorbency levels that are higher than what you need,” Dr Ray notes, but advises against it. Instead, she recommends “using tampons with the lowest absorbency level that suits you.” If a tampon lasts too long without needing a change, that’s not efficiency; it’s a sign you may be using the wrong type.

Leaving tampons in for too long

Timing is critical, yet often ignored. “Tampons must be changed every 4 to 6 hours,” says Dr Ray, adding that this isn’t just about flow but also about safety. Leaving a tampon in for extended periods increases the risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome, a rare but serious condition. As she explains, it is “an acute, toxin-mediated disease” that can involve symptoms like fever and low blood pressure.

Improper insertion and hygiene

For first-time users, especially, technique matters. Dr Ray stresses that “it is important to wash your hands before and after inserting a tampon, and to read all instructions on the package.” Being relaxed during insertion and ensuring the tampon is positioned correctly can prevent discomfort. She also cautions against pulling the string prematurely, noting that it is meant only for removal.

Using more than one tampon

Some habits carried over from pad usage can be risky. “It has been a common practice among women with heavy period flows to use more than one sanitary pad at a time,” she says. However, “that is something that cannot be done with tampons.” Using more than one tampon can lead to it getting lodged deeper, making removal difficult and unsafe.

Ignoring discomfort

Perhaps the most overlooked mistake is dismissing pain as normal. “Using tampons properly should not cause any discomfort, pain or cramps,” Dr Ray explains.

In some cases, underlying conditions may make tampon use uncomfortable, and that’s when medical advice becomes essential rather than optional.

Also read: PCOS management beyond medication: Daily habits that make a difference