PCOS management beyond medication: Daily habits that make a difference

New Delhi:

Polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, is more than just a hormonal condition. It affects metabolic health, reproductive function, and even mental well-being, making it one of the most complex health concerns for women of reproductive age today.

While medication is often part of treatment, experts increasingly emphasise that it is not the only answer. According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, lifestyle changes remain the first line of management. “Weight and lifestyle management are the primary approaches, supported by diet, physical activity, sleep, and daily habits,” he explains.

Why daily habits matter more than you think

The body responds to consistency. Hormone balance can be affected greatly by small and simple decisions about what one eats, how much one moves, and sleep habits.

Seed cycling is an example of an alternative that has been suggested lately to help achieve this goal. According to it, flax and pumpkin seeds must be taken in the first two weeks of the month, while sesame and sunflower are to follow after.

Foods that support hormonal balance

There are certain foods that may be helpful in assisting in the management of PCOS symptoms. These include food products that have turmeric content and curcuminoids that have anti-inflammatory and ovulatory benefits.

Other food products that have been mentioned include tender coconut water, which assists in the reduction of free androgen levels within the body and helps maintain hormone levels such as FSH and LH. Pomegranate, which contains various vitamins and phyto-sterols, may assist in reducing free testosterone levels.

Cinnamon tea may also be a good choice for regulating insulin levels, especially during the luteal phase.

The role of diet in PCOS management

However, diet still plays a vital part in controlling PCOS. Foods with low glycaemic indexes can contribute towards lowering insulin resistance, while higher protein intake might control androgens.

Fat is another element that is essential for lowering inflammation, which is associated with hormone imbalance.

Movement, yoga, and hormonal health

Physical activities need not necessarily be of high intensity to be beneficial. In fact, just an increment in routine physical activities by a small amount will also be useful.

According to Dr Shetty, taking about 1,000 additional steps every day has been found helpful in reducing the levels of inflammatory chemicals in the body. Yoga, especially, has always been prescribed for its many health benefits.

Asanas like Baddhakonasana, Ardha Ushtrasana, and Sarvangasana, and pranayamas including Bhastrika and Bhramari are known to assist in maintaining hormonal balance.

Sleep, stress, and recovery

Sleep is often underestimated when it comes to hormone health, but it is an important component. Having adequate sleep will help promote melatonin production, which is necessary for proper ovulation. Stress regulation is also important because high cortisol levels interfere with hormone balance.

A more sustainable approach

There is no instant fix for PCOS treatment. Rather, what is needed is to establish a pattern of behaviour that the body will adapt to gradually.

Medicine can facilitate this process, but improvement usually requires adherence to a healthy regimen. Ultimately, it is through these little steps that real change is achieved.

Also read: Period pain guide: Warning signs women should never ignore

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.