Period pain guide: Warning signs women should never ignore

New Delhi:

There’s a quiet pattern many women recognise but rarely question. Every month, plans are cancelled, routines disrupted, and pain is endured with the assumption that “this is just how periods are.”

But here’s the truth doctors want more women to hear: not all period pain is normal. And when it starts interfering with your life, it may be your body asking for attention.

When your period pain becomes too much

There is always some discomfort that accompanies the menstrual cycle. As the uterus sheds its lining, there will be cramping. However, pain that makes you feel helpless, incessant, and even incapacitating should not be ignored.

If you have been missing out on activities and responsibilities due to your menstrual cycle, then you should take notice. It’s a signal worth paying attention to.

Signs you should not ignore

When pain disrupts daily life

If cramps leave you unable to go to work, attend college, or manage daily tasks, it’s no longer “just periods.”

When the pain is getting worse

Pain that intensifies over the years, especially after your mid-twenties, needs evaluation. Your cycle should not progressively become more difficult.

When medicines stop working

If over-the-counter medication barely helps, or you need increasing doses every month, it’s a red flag.

When pain is not limited to periods

Period pain outside of menstruation, during ovulation, or during sexual intercourse may signify something more serious.

If you experience excessive bleeding

When soaking through sanitary napkins rapidly, passing big clots, or feeling ill along with cramping, do not overlook these signs.

The two kinds of period pain

Dysmenorrhea is the most prevalent form of menstrual pain. This type often begins during puberty and is connected to hormones known as prostaglandins, which induce muscle contraction within the uterus.

The pain lasts from one to three days and may eventually lessen with time or pregnancy.

Secondary dysmenorrhea

This type is different. It often begins later and worsens over time. The pain may last longer and is not always limited to the first day of bleeding.

More importantly, it is usually linked to an underlying condition.

What could be causing severe pain

Persistent or worsening pain may be connected to conditions that require medical attention.

Endometriosis

The abnormal growth of tissues like the uterine lining on other organs outside the uterus.

Adenomyosis

The condition of growth of the uterine lining inside the muscle layers of the uterus.

Fibroids

Benign lumps growing in the uterus.

Pelvic inflammatory disease

An infection that may cause pain, especially when accompanied by fever or unusual discharge.

These conditions are more common than many realise, and importantly, they are treatable once diagnosed.

Why women often delay seeking help

One of the biggest challenges in women’s health is normalisation. Growing up, one assumes pain is just a component of being on her period, which means years of suffering quietly.

When seeking medical counsel, one’s situation may have worsened by then. Keeping track of one’s menstrual cycle, observing any changes in pain levels, length, and bleeding, is important. One might also avoid future health issues, including those related to fertility problems.

Pain shouldn’t control your entire life. There might be some discomfort during menstrual periods, but excruciating pain or escalating pain isn’t supposed to occur. Tuning into your body and heeding its warnings is not an overreaction; rather, it’s taking good care of your well-being.

Also read: Ovulation explained: The simple guide every woman should know