Swami Ramdev shares yoga asana and home remedies to control high blood pressure

According to the World Health Organisation, approx 113 crore people are suffering from high blood pressure across the world. As far as India is concerned, around 40 crores have high blood pressure problems. For the unversed, high blood pressure is often called a silent killer. Reasons? High blood pressure can lead to heart attack and even problems related to kidneys. It is often caused due to high level of stress and panic. Women generally suffer more from high blood pressure, as compared to men. However, one can control hypertension with yoga, pranayam and home remedies. Learn how you can cure high blood pressure and some tips with Swami Ramdev. The yoga guru will also tell you the causes and symptoms of high blood pressure.

Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure

Severe headache

Fatigue



Laziness



Irregular heartbeat



Chest pain



Irritation, frustration



Neck pain



Causes Of High Blood Pressure

Obesity



Stress



Cholesterol



Junk and fried food consumption



Weak liver and kidneys



Genetic



Irregular eating habits and timings



Irregular sleeping patterns



High level of alcohol consumption or smoking



​Pranayam For High Blood Pressure

KAPALBHATI- Do this pranayam gradually. It will not only help you in controlling blood pressure but also cure other chronic diseases.



Do this pranayam gradually. It will not only help you in controlling blood pressure but also cure other chronic diseases. ANULOM VILOM- Do anulom vilom for at least 10-15 minutes for maximum benefit.



Do anulom vilom for at least 10-15 minutes for maximum benefit. BHRAMARI- You have to do bhramari for at least 5-10 minutes.



You have to do bhramari for at least 5-10 minutes. SHITALI- Shitali helps in purifying blood. It also gives relief from stress and control blood pressure. Do it for 5-10 times.



Shitali helps in purifying blood. It also gives relief from stress and control blood pressure. Do it for 5-10 times. SHITKARI- Shitkari is known to ease tension and stress.



Shitkari is known to ease tension and stress. UDGEETH- You have to fill air inside your body and chant OM. Do it for 5-7 times to control blood pressure.



You have to fill air inside your body and chant OM. Do it for 5-7 times to control blood pressure. SUKSHMA VYAYAYAM- Don't forget to do sukshma vyayayam before pranayam.



Don't forget to do sukshma vyayayam before pranayam. BHASTRIKA- For this pranayam, exhale and inhale for 5 seconds respectively.



Yoga Asanas To Control High Blood Pressure

Bhujangasana- Bhujangasana helps in controlling high blood pressure. This asana will also keep your heart healthy besides helping you to achieve a fit body. Do it for at least 25-50 times.



Bhujangasana helps in controlling high blood pressure. This asana will also keep your heart healthy besides helping you to achieve a fit body. Do it for at least 25-50 times. Mandukasana- Several people suffer from blood pressure due to acidity. By doing mandukasana, you can keep diabetes at bay.



Several people suffer from blood pressure due to acidity. By doing mandukasana, you can keep diabetes at bay. Ardha Halasana- This asana helps in removing thighs and belly fat. Also, it controls blood pressure.



This asana helps in removing thighs and belly fat. Also, it controls blood pressure. Shashankasana - This asana helps in keeping your mind at peace and ease irritation. It is also helpful in keeping liver and kidneys fit.



This asana helps in keeping your mind at peace and ease irritation. It is also helpful in keeping liver and kidneys fit. Sthit konasana- This asana is helpful in controlling blood pressure. It is also good for heart health and helps in losing weight.



Home Remedies For High Blood Pressure

Drink bottle gourd juice every morning



Have pumpkin seeds with honey



Have 3 spoons of apple cider vinegar with water



Consume turmeric milk with cinnamon



Have honey with water in morning



Eating watermelon daily is also helpful



Have 2 garlic cloves every morning



Cut a piece of bottle gourd and rub it on your foot sole. This will control blood pressure.





