Swami Ramdev shares yoga asana and home remedies to control high blood pressure

If you are suffering from hypertension, then no need to worry as you can control it with yoga, pranayam and home remedies. Learn how you can cure high blood pressure with Swami Ramdev.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2020 13:14 IST

According to the World Health Organisation, approx 113 crore people are suffering from high blood pressure across the world. As far as India is concerned, around 40 crores have high blood pressure problems. For the unversed, high blood pressure is often called a silent killer. Reasons? High blood pressure can lead to heart attack and even problems related to kidneys. It is often caused due to high level of stress and panic. Women generally suffer more from high blood pressure, as compared to men. However, one can control hypertension with yoga, pranayam and home remedies. Learn how you can cure high blood pressure and some tips with Swami Ramdev. The yoga guru will also tell you the causes and symptoms of high blood pressure.

Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure

  • Severe headache

     

  • Fatigue
     
  • Laziness
     
  • Irregular heartbeat
     
  • Chest pain
     
  • Irritation, frustration
     
  • Neck pain


Causes Of High Blood Pressure

  • Obesity
     
  • Stress
     
  • Cholesterol
     
  • Junk and fried food consumption
     
  • Weak liver and kidneys
     
  • Genetic
     
  • Irregular eating habits and timings
     
  • Irregular sleeping patterns
     
  • High level of alcohol consumption or smoking


​Pranayam For High Blood Pressure

  • KAPALBHATI- Do this pranayam gradually. It will not only help you in controlling blood pressure but also cure other chronic diseases.
     
  • ANULOM VILOM- Do anulom vilom for at least 10-15 minutes for maximum benefit.
     
  • BHRAMARI- You have to do bhramari for at least 5-10 minutes.
     
  • SHITALI- Shitali helps in purifying blood. It also gives relief from stress and control blood pressure. Do it for 5-10 times.
     
  • SHITKARI- Shitkari is known to ease tension and stress.
     
  • UDGEETH- You have to fill air inside your body and chant OM. Do it for 5-7 times to control blood pressure.
     
  • SUKSHMA VYAYAYAM- Don't forget to do sukshma vyayayam before pranayam.
     
  • BHASTRIKA- For this pranayam, exhale and inhale for 5 seconds respectively.


Yoga Asanas To Control High Blood Pressure

  • Bhujangasana- Bhujangasana helps in controlling high blood pressure. This asana will also keep your heart healthy besides helping you to achieve a fit body. Do it for at least 25-50 times. 
     
  • Mandukasana- Several people suffer from blood pressure due to acidity. By doing mandukasana, you can keep diabetes at bay.
     
  • Ardha Halasana- This asana helps in removing thighs and belly fat. Also, it controls blood pressure.
     
  • Shashankasana - This asana helps in keeping your mind at peace and ease irritation. It is also helpful in keeping liver and kidneys fit.
     
  • Sthit konasana- This asana is helpful in controlling blood pressure. It is also good for heart health and helps in losing weight.


Home Remedies For High Blood Pressure

