Swami Ramdev shares helpful yogasanas to treat thyroid problems

The thyroid is spreading rapidly in the country. In this disease, hormonal disturbances occur along with weight gain or decrease. Women are most vulnerable to thyroid disease. This disease is caused by an enlargement of the thyroid gland. It controls other body movements due to which, people face many problems in the later years. According to Swami Ramdev, the thyroid gland produces hormones called 'thyroxine' in the body that controls the body's energy, protein production and sensitivity to other hormones. It suggests switching to yoga to treat this disease permanently.

Thyroid causes dizziness, exudation of eyes, rapid weight gain or occurrence. It can be easily treated by yoga by following these yogasanas.

Yogasana for thyroid

Kapalbhati- Do it regularly for10-15 times. This will relieve the thyroid as well as many other diseases. Ujjayi Asana- Doing this 10-12 times daily helps in treating thyroid. Bhastrika - Do this pranayama after Ujjayi. Singhasan- This is beneficial for thyroid as well as treating snoring, cold and throat problems Sarvang Asana- This yoga asana is beneficial for throat diseases. Surya Namaskar- Do Surya Namaskar daily.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas to increase height, memory and eyesight of children

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage