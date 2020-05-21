Swami Ramdev shares effective tips to cure any kind of allergy with yoga asanas and home remedies

An allergy is basically a response by the immune system when it comes to the contact with a foreign substance that's not harmful but it is perceived as an outside invader or say potential threat. There are different causes of allergy- mold, plants, foods, pet dander, dust mites, etc. Due to allergy, one can have itchy eyes, watery eyes, runny nose, coughing, sore throat, hives, eczema, rashes, etc. According to Swami Ramdev, any kind of allergy can be treated with yoga asanas, home remedies and acupressure points. So, let's begin.

Home Remedies To Treat Allergy

Take a pinch of turmeric, a drop or two of Shilajit along with milk and chaywanprash.

Grate raw turmeric, put it in the milk and heat it. You can also heat haldi in 100 gm of water and then put it in milk. This will cure your allergy.

Have virgin coconut oil in empty stomach.

Roast mulethi, black pepper, clove and mix it with mishri and have it. It will cure your sneezing problem.

Have a kadha made of giloy, ginger, turmeric, tulsi and black pepper.

Tips To Keep Allergy At Bay

Try to use food kept in fridge as less as possible

Don't have food products which are too hot or too cold



​Yoga Asanas For Allergy







