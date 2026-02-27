Knee pain worse in summer? Doctor says dehydration could be the hidden reason

New Delhi:

As temperatures climb across India every year, most people expect fatigue, headaches, or heat exhaustion. What many don’t realise is that the summer heat can quietly affect joint health as well. Orthopaedic specialists say unexplained stiffness, knee discomfort, or aching shoulders during hot weather are often linked to something surprisingly simple: dehydration.

According to Dr Hemant Sharma, Chairman, Marengo Asia Robotic Centre for Orthopaedics & Joint Care (MARC), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, hydration plays a far bigger role in joint comfort than most people imagine. “Many patients are surprised when I tell them that their joint pain may not be due to ageing or injury, but inadequate water intake,” he says.

Why dehydration directly affects your joints

Healthy joints depend on lubrication and cushioning to move smoothly. Cartilage, the soft tissue that protects bones from rubbing against each other, contains nearly 80 per cent water. When the body becomes dehydrated, this cushioning loses elasticity and shock-absorbing ability. “Without enough hydration, cartilage cannot perform its protective role efficiently,” explains Dr Sharma. “Bones begin to experience greater friction, which leads to stiffness, inflammation, and discomfort.” The effect becomes more noticeable in weight-bearing joints such as knees, hips, and lower back.

Summer fluid loss makes the problem worse

Hot weather significantly increases fluid loss through sweat. In extreme temperatures, individuals may lose two to three litres of water daily without realising it. This loss reduces synovial fluid, the natural lubricant inside joints that allows smooth movement. Reduced lubrication often results in morning stiffness, difficulty climbing stairs, or pain during routine activities. Office workers, outdoor labourers, and fitness enthusiasts are equally vulnerable because dehydration can occur even without intense physical exertion.

Why arthritis patients need to be extra careful

For people already living with arthritis, dehydration can intensify inflammation. “Existing joint conditions often worsen during summer because fluid imbalance increases inflammatory responses,” Dr Sharma notes.

Ignoring hydration can therefore turn manageable discomfort into persistent pain.

Simple hydration habits that protect joint health

Doctors recommend drinking water consistently rather than waiting until thirst appears. “Thirst is already a sign of mild dehydration,” Dr Sharma says. Following eight to ten glasses of water every day, and increasing the same during outdoor activities, along with electrolyte-rich fluids like coconut water or nimbu pani, will help in replenishing the lost minerals. Water-rich foods like cucumber, watermelon, curd, and buttermilk also help in the same.

In case joint pain persists despite proper hydration, it is important to seek a medical check-up to rule out the possibility of arthritis, injury, or metabolic disorders.

