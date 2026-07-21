Ramayana cast guide: What roles do Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others play in Nitesh Tiwari's epic?

New Delhi:

The grand trailer launch for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana took place in New Delhi on July 18, generating excitement for this mythological epic. While the trailer has not yet been officially released on YouTube, footage from it leaked before the event. Amid the buzz, the film's cast has also captured everyone's attention. When the names of the lead actors were unveiled during the launch, fans caught a glimpse of some of the most iconic figures in Indian mythology.

Here are the details of the cast and their characters.

Ranbir Kapoor – Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role of Lord Ram in the epic. Ram, the eldest son of King Dasharatha of Ayodhya, is revered as a symbol of righteousness, devotion to duty and compassion. Ranbir Kapoor's appearance in the trailer has impressed fans, who are looking forward to seeing him portray the legendary character on the big screen.

Yash – Ravan

Kannada superstar Yash plays Lankapati Ravana in the film. His portrayal is expected to explore Ravana's intellect, ego and grandeur beyond the traditional villain archetype.

Sai Pallavi – Sita

Sai Pallavi portrays Mata Sita, a figure revered for her dignity, resilience and unwavering inner strength. Known for her natural and emotive acting style, she appears well suited to the role.

Ravi Dubey – Lakshman

Ravi Dubey will be seen portraying Lakshman, the devoted younger brother of Lord Ram. The character embodies unwavering loyalty, courage and self sacrifice, lending a strong emotional foundation to the story. Ravi Dubey is expected to bring depth to the role.

Arun Govil – King Dasharath

Arun Govil, who became a household name by playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987), plays King Dasharatha of Ayodhya in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Dasharatha is a dutiful king, husband and father whose character plays a significant role in the story.

Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, King Dasharatha's queen. A single decision by Kaikeyi alters the course of the Ramayana, making her one of the epic's most important characters. Lara appears briefly in the trailer.

Sheeba Chaddha – Manthara

Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara, Queen Kaikeyi's handmaiden and Bharata's nursemaid. Although associated with negativity, Manthara plays a crucial role in changing the destiny of Ayodhya.

Indira Krishnan – Kaushalya

Indira Krishnan will appear as Kaushalya, the chief queen of King Dasharatha and the mother of Lord Ram. As Kaushalya, she portrays a mother's love, inner strength and the pain of Ram's exile.

Sonal Jha – Sumitra

Sonal Jha plays Sumitra, the second queen of Ayodhya and the mother of Lakshman and Shatrughna. Sumitra is regarded as a calm and wise pillar of the royal family.

Shishir Sharma – Maharshi Vashisth

Shishir Sharma appears as Maharshi Vashistha, the family preceptor of the Ikshvaku dynasty. A guide to King Dasharatha and Lord Ram, Maharshi Vashistha is revered for his wisdom, righteousness and spiritual knowledge.

Ajinkya Deo – Maharshi Vishvamitra

Ajinkya Deo portrays Maharshi Vishvamitra, a powerful king turned sage. Vishvamitra played a pivotal role in shaping Lord Ram's early life and imparted to him the knowledge of weapons and scriptures.

Mukesh Tiwari – Maharshi Agastya

Mukesh Tiwari appears as Maharshi Agastya, the sage who provided refuge to Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman during their exile. According to mythology, Maharshi Agastya recognised Lord Ram's divine mission and gifted him an impenetrable golden bow.

Kunal Kapoor – Devaraj Indra

Kunal Kapoor plays Devaraj Indra, the King of the Gods and the lord of rain and clouds. This marks his first major mythological role.

Anupam Kher – Jatayu

Anupam Kher plays Jatayu, the King of Vultures and a close friend of King Dasharatha. Jatayu sacrifices his life while trying to protect Sita from Ravana.

Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari

Kajal Aggarwal appears as Mandodari, Ravana's wife. Known for her wisdom and courage, Mandodari repeatedly advises Ravana to return Sita and abandon the path of unrighteousness.

Shobana – Kaikesi

Shobana plays Kaikesi, Ravana's mother. Her character provides an emotional foundation to Ravana's family and the story of Lanka.

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh portrays Shurpanakha, Ravana's sister. It is her confrontation with Lord Ram and Lakshman that ultimately becomes one of the key reasons behind the war.

Faisal Malik – Kumbhakarn

Faisal Malik appears as Kumbhakarna, Ravana's immensely powerful brother and one of Lanka's greatest warriors.

Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihv

Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva, a demon prince and Shurpanakha's husband. Although the character rarely appears in mainstream retellings, he forms part of Ravana's family.

Harish Uthaman – Vibhishan

Harish Uthaman appears as Vibhishana, Ravana's younger brother. Vibhishana is known for his commitment to truth and righteousness despite belonging to Lanka.

Saurabh Sachdeva – Marich

Saurabh Sachdeva plays Maricha, a demon and ally of Ravana. Maricha's transformation into the Golden Deer becomes a major turning point in the story.

Adinath Kothare – Bharat

Adinath Kothare appears as Bharat, the son of King Dasharatha and Lord Ram's devoted brother. Bharat is remembered for placing Lord Ram's sandals on the throne during his exile.

Nitish Sharma – Shatrughn

Nitish Sharma portrays Shatrughna, the youngest prince of Ayodhya and Lakshman's twin brother. Though a quieter character, Shatrughna is known for his loyalty and courage.

Ramayana release date

Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations have produced Ramayana, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film. The epic will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in cinemas during Diwali 2026 and the second in 2027.

Also Read: The Odyssey and Indian epics: Why viewers are finding echoes of the Ramayana and Mahabharata