Delhi Police registers five FIRs over CJP protest violence, scanning CCTV footage to identify accused

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has registered five FIRs in connection with the violence reported during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march in the national capital on Monday, said officials. The CJP's Parliament march turned violent, with demonstrators allegedly attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property. More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained after the protest.

Five FIRs registered

The FIRs have been filed at Connaught Place Police Station, Parliament Street Police Station, and other police stations, with more cases likely to be registered, police said. One FIR has been registered regarding flying a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session.

An FIR has been registered concerning a conspiracy hatched for violence, in which several crucial pieces of evidence have come to light during the police investigation, said Police. Two FIRs have been registered in cases involving obstructing government work, assaulting police personnel, and damaging property.

An FIR has been registered at Parliament Street Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).

Section 223(B) BNS: Provisions relating to disobedience to a lawful order by a public servant or obstruction of public function.

Section 221 BNS: Obstructing or affecting the performance of public functions by a public servant.

Section 132 BNS: Assaulting or using force against a public servant.

Section 121(1) BNS: Offences related to unlawful assembly or violent mob.

Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 192 BNS: Rioting, unlawful assembly, Violence

Section 324(5) BNS: Provisions relating to breach of public order or causing grievous hurt

Section 109(1) BNS: Provisions relating to attempt to murder or serious violent act (if circumstances apply)

Section 125 BNS: Acts endangering human life or personal safety

Section 3(5) BNS: Committing an offence jointly with a common purpose or intention

Section 61(2) BNS: Provisions relating to criminal conspiracy

Section 25(1AB) of the Arms Act, 1959

Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act: Offences of vandalizing, destroying, or damaging public property

In short, the FIR alleged that the accused unlawfully assembled, disturbed public order, obstructed government work, engaged in violent activities, and damaged public property. The Parliament Street police station is investigating all these allegations in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the PDPP Act.

Police scanning CCTV footage

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the violence during the CJP protest, with the probe now largely centred on video evidence. Officials are examining over 250 videos, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, drone visuals and police body camera footage, to identify those involved in the clashes. Based on the videos, the Delhi Police is identifying the rioters involved in the protest.

The Delhi Police investigation will also look into whether any of the rioters have a previous criminal record.

The police will also investigate whether those involved in Monday's violence reached Jantar Mantar as part of a plan.

The police are also investigating whether those who pelted stones, vandalized police vehicles, and pelted stones at police officers during the March 20 Parliament march were carrying out the violence in an organized manner.

The police investigation also includes whether people were incited by creating WhatsApp or Telegram groups before the violence in New Delhi.

WhatsApp groups surfaces

Delhi Police's investigation into the violence during the protest march has uncovered several WhatsApp groups allegedly used for coordination and sharing messages related to the demonstration. According to police sources, groups named "Chalo Sansad" and "JNU Sansad Chalo Coordination" were among those under scrutiny. Investigators found several posts that were allegedly provocative, including messages suggesting that "pressure would be mounted on the government if any protester died during the agitation."

Police said multiple objectionable messages were shared in these groups and efforts are underway to identify and trace the individuals who posted them.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk health update: What does the hospital's latest medical bulletin reveal?

Also Read: CJP protest LIVE Updates: Demonstrators return to Jantar Mantar, over 70 detained so far