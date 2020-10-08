Suffering from varicose veins? Swami Ramdev shares effective yogasanas to cure it

By sitting and standing for many hours continuously or bad lifestyle attracts many problems like blood pressure, obesity, and others. They have a direct effect on our veins which further causes hindrance in the proper blood flow in the body. It also results in knots which is known as varicose veins. According to Swami Ramdev, varicose veins are also called varicositis. This problem arises when the veins become large, wide, or are more filled with blood. There are many things in Ayurveda and Yoga that can help get rid of the problem of varicose veins.

Symptoms of varicose veins

Bunch of blue veins

Muscle cramps

Veins twisted like ropes

Skin itching over varicose veins

A bunch of blue-colored veins appears on the feet

Yogasanas to get rid of varicose veins

According to Swami Ramdev, mix aloe vera, rejuvenating oil in smooth earthen pot and do yogasanas for about 1 hour.

Surya Namaskar

Effective in treating varicose veins

Increases oxygenation in lungs

The flow of blood remains good throughout the body

Increases energy in the body

Sheershasana

Effective in treating varicose veins

Increase eyesight

Strengthen the arms

Brings freshness to face

Sarvangasana

Effective in treating varicose veins

Increases energy flow in brain

Helpful in preventing aging

Semi halasan

Effective in reducing obesity

Beneficial for varicose treatment

Help to reduce belly fat

Stretches whole body muscles

Hallasan

Helps improve digestion

Increases metabolism

Helps in weight loss

Controls sugar level

Increases flexibility in spine and relieves back pain

Uttanapadasana

Stretches the lungs

Helpful in reducing obesity

Make body beautiful and in shape

Helps get rid of drugs

Help relieve stress and depression

Naukasana

Beneficial in treating varicose veins

Relief from obesity

Reduce belly fat

Keep digestive power good

Strengthen the abdomen, waist and back

Pawanmuktasan

Effective in treating varicose veins

Helps in reducing obesity

Benefits to diabetes patients

Increases insulin in pancreas

Stretches the muscles

Maintains strong shoulders and back

Sukshma Vyayamas

Those who are unable to walk at all, then do sukshma vyayamas

Beneficial in many types of pain

Helps increase energy

Makes body active

Remedies effective for varicose veins

Take 1 tablet of Arogya Vati and Rejuvenation Vati on an empty stomach. Eat cow milk extracts on an empty stomach. Giloy is beneficial Consume apple cider vinegar, massage with olive oil.

