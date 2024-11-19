Suffering from severe Knee Pain? Practice THESE exercises to get relief; know benefits, how to perform

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Practice THESE exercises for knee pain, know benefits

Pain in the knees is a common problem, which starts increasing due to many reasons including wearing the wrong shoes and walking on uneven roads. Age is also a major reason for the problem in the knees. Due to this, one has to face difficulty in walking, getting up, and sitting. Often people try to get rid of the increasing cramps and swelling in the muscles by taking medicines. But some simple exercises can prove to help solve this problem. Let us know about simple exercises to relieve knee pain.

About 25 percent of people experience knee pain, according to a report in the Journal of American Family Physicians. According to the report, knee pain cases have increased by 65 percent in the past 20 years.

Practice THESE exercises to reduce knee pain:

1. Clam shell exercise

Doing the clamshell exercise, which strengthens the hips and glutes, helps in walking and sitting up. With regular practice, the muscles of the knees remain flexible, which solves the problem of pain.

To do this exercise, lie straight on the mat and turn to your right side. Raise your right hand upwards.

Now keep your knees bent at 90 degrees open your left knee as much as possible and then place it on the other knee.

Practice this exercise 20 times in 2 sets. This can reduce the pain in the knees.

2. Side leg raise exercise

Side leg raise is a bodyweight exercise that can be done both lying down and standing. Doing this strengthens the glutes, core, and hamstrings. This increases the pressure on the lower abdominal muscles.

To do this exercise, lie down on your left side and keep both your knees bent.

Now straighten your right leg lift it as high as possible and then bring it down.

Practice this exercise according to your body's capacity. This increases the pressure on the hip muscles, which helps maintain the flexibility of the body.

3. Static quad stretch

The muscles present on the front side of the thighs are called quadriceps muscles. Doing this exercise stretches these muscles, which increases blood circulation. It can be done lying down or standing. This can reduce knee pain.

To do this exercise, lie down on the mat on your stomach and then maintain a distance between both legs.

Now bend your right leg from the knee bring it near your hips and stretch it upwards. Take a deep breath during this

After this, keep the right leg on the ground and bring the left leg upwards. Practice this exercise 10 to 15 times.

4. Hamstring stretch

Practice this exercise to strengthen the hamstring muscles. This helps maintain the balance of the body and relaxes the muscles of the lower back, which can reduce pain and swelling.

To do this exercise, lie down on your back and lift your right leg upwards. Take deep breaths during this.

Now take the towel rotate it with your right leg and pull it downwards. This will relax the muscles of your knees.

Practice this exercise according to the capacity of the body. After that, straighten both the legs.

