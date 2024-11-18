Drinking water of THESE things on an empty stomach in morning reduces increasing weight, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drinking water of THESE things reduces weight

If your weight is also increasing rapidly daily, then to reduce it, you will have to improve your lifestyle. With a good diet and exercise, you can control increasing obesity. Also, if you want to reduce your weight fast, then apart from a good diet and exercise, you should also use these home remedies in the morning on an empty stomach.

To lose weight, drink water containing THESE things on an empty stomach in the morning:

Use of lemon and honey: Add half a lemon, one teaspoon of honey, and a pinch of black pepper to a glass of water and drink it. Black pepper contains an element called piperine. It does not allow new fat cells to accumulate in the body. The ascorbic acid in lemon reduces the phlegm present in the body and helps remove toxic elements from the body. Fennel water: Boil 6-8 fennel seeds in a cup of water for five minutes. Filter it and drink it hot on an empty stomach in the morning. This will provide relief from the problem of excessive hunger and reduce the desire to eat. It cleans all the minute dirt from the body and induces urination and sweating. Cumin water: Drinking cumin water rapidly reduces obesity. It contains compounds like cumin aldehyde and thymoquinone, which are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. If you have conditions like arthritis and joint pain, then cumin water is effective in reducing irritation and inflammation. Fenugreek Seed Water: Drinking fenugreek water not only reduces obesity but also helps in controlling diabetes. Fenugreek helps in keeping the glucose level in the blood balanced. To make fenugreek water, first, leave 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds soaked in 1 glass of water overnight. After this, after waking up in the morning, filter this water and drink it on an empty stomach. Amla juice: It is rich in vitamin C, which is an excellent antioxidant. It helps in flushing out toxins from the body. It helps in increasing metabolism and burning calories. It increases the immunity of the body.

