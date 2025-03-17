Suffering from severe back pain? Know causes and effective remedies for relief Back pain should not be ignored because it is connected to your bones and nerves and it can take a serious form. So, let's know in detail why back pain occurs.

We all suffer from back pain at some point or another. But if this problem troubles you for a long time, then you should be a little cautious because the matter can be a little serious. Back pain should not be ignored because it is related to your bones and nerves, and it can take a serious form. So, let us know in detail why back pain occurs.

Back pain is caused due to these reasons

Strains: A common cause of back pain is strain. Pulling heavy objects puts pressure on the muscles around the spine. Repetitive strain is a risk factor for muscle spasms.

Disc problems: The spine is made up of interconnected bones that are stacked on top of each other. Between two consecutive vertebrae, there is a disc that plays the role of a cushion. Back pain occurs when one or more of these discs get herniated or ruptured. The pain often occurs when a nerve gets compressed by the bulging disc. Such a condition is known as sciatica.

Scoliosis: Scoliosis is a condition in which the spine curves abnormally to one side. This condition can occur in middle age and is usually painful.

Arthritis: Osteoarthritis is one of the major causes of back pain. This condition occurs when the cartilage of the joints in the lower back becomes damaged. Osteoarthritis can also worsen into spinal stenosis, a condition characterized by narrowing of the space around the spinal cord.

Osteoporosis: Due to bone thinning caused by osteoporosis, there can be a higher risk of small fractures (also called compression fractures) in the vertebrae in the spine. These fractures can be really painful.

How to treat back pain?

Back pain is a condition that usually gets better on its own. But if it does not get better, you can take therapy. Acupuncture or Shiatsu therapy can also be done to cure back pain. Also known as finger pressure therapy, Shiatsu involves applying pressure with fingers, thumbs, and elbows along the energy lines in the body. Also adopt a healthy lifestyle. Getting up properly in everyday activities and avoiding doing any work suddenly can also help in avoiding back pain.

