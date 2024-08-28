Suffering from neck stiffness? Follow these measures to reduce cervical pain

Nowadays, due to busy lifestyles, many types of health-related problems have started arising. One of these problems is cervical pain, which causes stiffness in the neck and shoulders. Sitting or working in one position for hours causes pain in the neck and the shoulders around it. If this pain is not reduced in time, it can reach your back and waist. Let us know what causes cervical pain and what measures can be taken to avoid it.
Main causes of cervical pain
- Working for long hours while sitting continuously
- Sitting and working with head tilted
- Growing age and carrying heavy weights on the head
- High pillow or wrong sleeping position
- Due to an injury or accident
- Wrong neck position while sleeping
Symptoms of cervical pain
- Severe pain in the neck
- The rash spreads to the shoulders and back.
- Sometimes pain in moving the neck
- Swelling in the neck along with pain and stiffness
- Pain from the neck travelling to the head
Tips to avoid cervical pain
- Avoid sitting in one position continuously
- Keep rotating your neck during work
- Stop using pillows
- Apply compress to relieve swelling or pain
- Gently massage the painful area
- Do neck exercises and yoga
If the problem is increasing and the pain is severe, then consult a doctor. The doctor can also advise you to undergo physiotherapy. This will relieve the pain and also reduce swelling. The most important thing is to keep rotating the neck and avoid sitting for too long. You can also resort to yoga for this. Cervical pain can be reduced significantly by doing special yoga exercises daily. Apart from this, neck rotation exercises help a lot in relieving pain.
