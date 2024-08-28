Suffering from neck stiffness? Follow these measures to reduce cervical pain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Follow these measures to reduce cervical pain.

Nowadays, due to busy lifestyles, many types of health-related problems have started arising. One of these problems is cervical pain, which causes stiffness in the neck and shoulders. Sitting or working in one position for hours causes pain in the neck and the shoulders around it. If this pain is not reduced in time, it can reach your back and waist. Let us know what causes cervical pain and what measures can be taken to avoid it.

Main causes of cervical pain

Working for long hours while sitting continuously

Sitting and working with head tilted

Growing age and carrying heavy weights on the head

High pillow or wrong sleeping position

Due to an injury or accident

Wrong neck position while sleeping

Symptoms of cervical pain

Severe pain in the neck

The rash spreads to the shoulders and back.

Sometimes pain in moving the neck

Swelling in the neck along with pain and stiffness

Pain from the neck travelling to the head

Tips to avoid cervical pain

Avoid sitting in one position continuously

Keep rotating your neck during work

Stop using pillows

Apply compress to relieve swelling or pain

Gently massage the painful area

Do neck exercises and yoga

If the problem is increasing and the pain is severe, then consult a doctor. The doctor can also advise you to undergo physiotherapy. This will relieve the pain and also reduce swelling. The most important thing is to keep rotating the neck and avoid sitting for too long. You can also resort to yoga for this. Cervical pain can be reduced significantly by doing special yoga exercises daily. Apart from this, neck rotation exercises help a lot in relieving pain.

