Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Suffering from neck stiffness? Follow these measures to reduce cervical pain

Sitting in one position for a long time and sometimes due to the wrong position of the neck, pain starts occurring around the neck and shoulders which can be difficult to ignore. Know the ways to reduce cervical pain.

New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2024 18:46 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Follow these measures to reduce cervical pain.

Nowadays, due to busy lifestyles, many types of health-related problems have started arising. One of these problems is cervical pain, which causes stiffness in the neck and shoulders. Sitting or working in one position for hours causes pain in the neck and the shoulders around it. If this pain is not reduced in time, it can reach your back and waist. Let us know what causes cervical pain and what measures can be taken to avoid it.

Main causes of cervical pain

  • Working for long hours while sitting continuously
  • Sitting and working with head tilted
  • Growing age and carrying heavy weights on the head
  • High pillow or wrong sleeping position
  • Due to an injury or accident
  • Wrong neck position while sleeping

Symptoms of cervical pain

  • Severe pain in the neck
  • The rash spreads to the shoulders and back.
  • Sometimes pain in moving the neck
  • Swelling in the neck along with pain and stiffness 
  • Pain from the neck travelling to the head 

Tips to avoid cervical pain

  • Avoid sitting in one position continuously
  • Keep rotating your neck during work
  • Stop using pillows
  • Apply compress to relieve swelling or pain
  • Gently massage the painful area
  • Do neck exercises and yoga

If the problem is increasing and the pain is severe, then consult a doctor. The doctor can also advise you to undergo physiotherapy. This will relieve the pain and also reduce swelling. The most important thing is to keep rotating the neck and avoid sitting for too long. You can also resort to yoga for this. Cervical pain can be reduced significantly by doing special yoga exercises daily. Apart from this, neck rotation exercises help a lot in relieving pain. 

