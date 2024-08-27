High uric acid? THIS green vegetable helps remove purine deposited in joints through urine

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL This green vegetable can remove uric acid from the body.

Nowadays the problem of high uric acid has increased a lot in people. Due to poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle, the amount of uric acid in the body increases. Uric acid which is present in all of our bodies is a waste material. When the level of uric acid increases in the body, it causes problems. When a chemical called purine breaks down, uric acid is formed. The kidney filters it and expels it through urine. But when the amount of uric acid starts increasing or sometimes the kidney does not function properly, it collects in the joints in the form of crystals. This is where the problem starts. When uric acid increases, there is a risk of joint pain, swelling and kidney stones.

However, you can control the increased uric acid in the body through diet. For this, include some special things in your diet. To control uric acid, include bottle gourd in your diet. Eating bottle gourd daily keeps the level of uric acid in the body under control.

How beneficial is bottle gourd for uric acid?

According to dietician Swati Singh, gourd is a very beneficial vegetable for uric acid patients. Vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, vitamin C, iron, folate, potassium and magnesium are found in gourd. All these nutrients strengthen the bones and remove problems related to them. Gourd has a good amount of fibre and water. Due to which it helps in removing the dirt accumulated in the body. Gourd detoxifies the body and prevents purine from forming crystals. Eating gourd in gout is very beneficial and it also helps in reducing weight.

How to consume bottle gourd in uric acid?

Uric acid patients can eat gourd vegetables with very little spices. Apart from this, you can drink gourd juice. To make gourd juice, peel and cut the gourd and grind it in a mixer. Filter it, add 1 pinch of salt and drink this juice on an empty stomach in the morning. This can control uric acid to a great extent. If you want, you can also eat gourd soup, gourd pulp, gourd raita. These things will reduce the level of uric acid in the body.

