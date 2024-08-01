Suffering from acidity, gas problems? Include these in diet to keep your digestive system healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Add these to the diet for a healthy digestive system.

Many people do not think even once before eating in their daily routine. They do not care at all about the effect of the things they are consuming on their health. Due to this, they have to face many health problems. Such as acidity, indigestion, stomach pain, and gastric problems. All these problems have a bad effect on your digestive system. The digestive system plays an important role in our body. It provides energy and essential nutrients to the body. In such a situation, today we will tell you about some such things, by including which in the diet you can keep your digestive system healthy.

Include these things in your diet:

Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are also good for your digestive system. Fenugreek seeds can act as a natural digestive. They are effective in removing harmful substances from the body. You just drink fenugreek water daily on an empty stomach. This will keep your digestive system good and will also reduce the fat accumulated in the stomach.

Turmeric: Turmeric is full of medicinal properties. Apart from adding colour to food, turmeric is anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-oxidant, and anti-bacterial. If you want to keep your digestion healthy, then add a pinch of turmeric powder to a glass of water and drink it daily. This will benefit you.

Ginger: Apart from relieving pain, ginger is also helpful in boosting your immunity. Along with this, it also boosts the digestive system. For this, if you want, grate a small piece of ginger and drink its juice.

Chia Seeds: Chia seeds are also known as Sabja seeds. Chia seeds are rich in fibre, which can help in improving digestion and controlling weight.

Papaya: If you are troubled by digestive problems, indigestion, or gas, then you can include papaya in your diet. Papaya is considered a good source of fibre and protein. The digestion system can be kept better by eating papaya. This is a fruit that you will easily find in the market.

