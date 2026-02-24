Sudden weight loss and a racing heartbeat? Doctor explains the thyroid connection

New Delhi:

Have you noticed your weight dropping without trying, but instead of feeling lighter or more energetic, your heart seems to be racing? Maybe you feel it pounding while lying in bed or fluttering even when you are sitting still. Many people dismiss these changes as stress or exhaustion, but doctors say the body could be signalling something more serious.

Sudden, unexplained weight loss combined with a fast heartbeat is not a coincidence. In several cases, it may point toward an overactive thyroid, medically known as hyperthyroidism. Let's learn more about it.

Why the thyroid matters more than you think

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, yet it plays a powerful role in regulating how the body functions. It controls metabolism, energy production, temperature regulation, and even heart rhythm.

“When the thyroid becomes overactive, the entire system speeds up,” explains Dr Sohini Sengupta, Executive Vice President at Healthians. “Metabolism increases, calories burn faster, and the heart begins to work harder than usual.”

One of the most common causes is Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly signals the thyroid to produce excess hormones. As hormone levels rise, the body essentially shifts into overdrive.

Symptoms people often overlook

Hyperthyroidism does not always announce itself dramatically. Many people experience subtle symptoms at first, which makes early recognition difficult.

You may notice weight loss despite eating normally or even feeling hungrier than usual. Some people experience persistent palpitations or a sensation that the heart is racing or fluttering. Anxiety, irritability, shaky hands, disturbed sleep, sweating, and heat intolerance are also common signs.

“It can feel confusing because symptoms do not appear together,” says Dr Sengupta. “Patients often describe feeling unusually restless or exhausted despite having nervous energy.”

Because these symptoms overlap with stress or lifestyle fatigue, many delay medical consultation.

Why sudden changes should never be ignored

According to Jeevan Kasra, Chairman at Steris Healthcare, the combination of rapid weight loss and increased heart rate should always be evaluated carefully.

“When metabolism accelerates excessively, the heart and other organs experience continuous strain,” he explains. “Hyperthyroidism is one possibility, but similar symptoms may also arise from cardiac conditions, infections, severe stress, or other metabolic disorders.”

Ignoring persistent symptoms can increase the risk of complications such as irregular heart rhythms or long-term cardiovascular stress.

Diagnosis is simpler than most people expect

The reassuring part is that identifying thyroid disorders is straightforward.

A test to measure the level of thyroid hormones will determine whether the gland is functioning properly. Doctors may also recommend further tests depending on the symptoms and medical history.

Early detection will enable the condition to be treated before complications arise. The condition will be controlled by the use of medication, lifestyle changes, and other forms of therapy that will help to slow the production of hormones and regulate the heart.

Listen when your body sends signals

Unexplained weight loss may sometimes be celebrated initially, but when it comes with fatigue, anxiety, or a pounding heartbeat, it deserves attention rather than reassurance. Persistent symptoms are rarely random. They are often the body’s way of asking for help.

Experts emphasise that seeking medical advice early not only protects heart health but can also prevent long-term complications. When addressed at the right time, thyroid conditions are highly manageable, and recovery outcomes are significantly better.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.