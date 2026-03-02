Struggling with constipation? Expert shares complete diet guide to get relief

New Delhi:

Constipation is a prevalent but problematic issue linked to the fast-paced lifestyle of today. The primary causes are irregular eating patterns, a lack of fibre, inadequate hydration, a lack of physical activity, and stress. According to Dr Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietitian at PSRI Hospital, problems including gas, stomach pain, haemorrhoids, and indigestion might arise if dietary and daily routine modifications are not made promptly.

According to Dr Shalini Bliss, constipation can be significantly relieved by adopting a proper diet.

How should the diet be?

First, it's crucial to increase the amount of fibre in your diet. Fibre softens stool and improves bowel movements. Include whole grains like oats, oatmeal, brown rice, and multigrain flour. Green leafy vegetables, carrots, gourds, zucchini, beans, and beets are also beneficial. Regularly eating fruits like papaya, guava, apples, pears, and kiwi improves digestion.

It is important to drink an adequate amount of water

Drinking plenty of water is equally important. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day. Drinking lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning helps activate the bowels. For some people, consuming lemon water or soaking raisins in the morning may also be beneficial.

Consume probiotic-rich foods

Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, buttermilk, and homemade fermented foods promote good gut bacteria, strengthening the digestive system. Taking a teaspoon of psyllium husk with warm water or milk before bed can also help ease bowel movements, but it's best to consult a doctor before making this a regular habit.

Make a distance from these things

When you're suffering from constipation, it's important to avoid certain foods. Excessive fried foods, fast food, refined flour, excessive tea and coffee, and processed snacks can aggravate constipation. Excessive red meat and sugary foods also slow down digestion. Frequent junk food and irregular mealtimes also exacerbate the problem.

It's not just diet; lifestyle changes are also important. At least 30 minutes of walking, yoga, or light exercise daily improves bowel movements. Getting enough sleep and managing stress are also important. Never suppress the urge to defecate, as this can worsen constipation.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: CPCB Study Sparks Alarm: What hidden pesticides in vegetables could be doing to your body