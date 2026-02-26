CPCB Study Sparks Alarm: What hidden pesticides in vegetables could be doing to your body

New Delhi:

A plate filled with fresh vegetables has long symbolised healthy eating. Whether it is a salad or a homemade sabzi, vegetables are considered the most reliable option for families looking to improve their diet. However, a recent study carried out by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has revealed some alarming facts about what might actually be entering our kitchens.

The study, which was carried out in the agricultural fields of Nelamangala, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur, as well as in the major retail chains of Bengaluru such as APMC markets and HOPCOMS, has shown alarming levels of pollution. Of the 72 vegetable samples collected in February and September 2025, 19 samples had levels of lead, a heavy metal that affects multiple organs, beyond the permissible limits. However, the alarming findings of the study have revealed the bigger problem that transcends the limits of a single city. The conversation now turns to understanding how pesticide residues and environmental contaminants interact with the human body, often quietly and over long periods.

Why washing vegetables may not be enough

Most households believe thorough washing removes harmful chemicals. However, experts say the reality is more complicated. According to Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, excessive reliance on chemical pesticides in modern farming has introduced risks that are not always visible. “Pesticides protect crops from pests, but many active compounds can enter plant tissues through absorption,” he explains. “Surface washing helps reduce residues, but it may not completely eliminate chemicals that have already become part of the plant system.”

This means even vegetables that appear fresh and clean may still carry traces of agricultural chemicals.

How pesticides can affect hormones

Several commonly used pesticides fall under a category known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These substances can interfere with the body’s hormonal communication system. “They can mimic or block natural hormones such as estrogen, testosterone, and thyroid hormones,” says Dr Kumbar. Long-term exposure, even in small amounts, has been associated in research studies with menstrual irregularities, reduced sperm quality, thyroid disturbances, and reproductive challenges.

Children may be at a greater risk because their detoxification pathways are not yet fully developed. It has been warned that exposure at a young age may affect the development of the nervous system and the immune system.

The connection between pesticides and the brain

Although instances of pesticide poisoning are uncommon in consumers, researchers are now focusing on the impact of low-dose exposure. Certain insecticides, including organophosphates and carbamate compounds, affect acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme essential for nerve communication. “This enzyme plays a critical role in normal neurological functioning,” Dr Kumbar notes. “Researchers are examining whether long-term exposure could contribute to cognitive changes or increase susceptibility to neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.”

Though research continues to evolve, the growing body of evidence has intensified discussions around safer agricultural practices.

Metabolism, obesity and hidden chemical exposure

The impact may not stop at the nervous system. Scientists have also explored links between pesticide exposure and metabolic health. Some compounds may interfere with mitochondrial function and endocrine signalling pathways, both of which regulate energy use within the body.

This disruption has been studied in connection with insulin resistance and obesity, suggesting that environmental exposure could influence metabolic disorders alongside diet and lifestyle factors.

When soil health affects your nutrition

Another lesser-discussed consequence of intensive pesticide use lies beneath the surface, literally. Healthy soil contains diverse microorganisms that help crops absorb nutrients effectively. Excessive chemical use can damage these microbial ecosystems. “When microbial diversity declines, vegetables may gradually lose micronutrient density,” Dr Kumbar explains.

In simple terms, vegetables may look fresh but provide fewer essential nutrients than expected.

What consumers can do without panic

Doctors emphasise that vegetables remain essential to a healthy diet. Avoiding them altogether is neither necessary nor advisable. “The goal is not fear,” Dr Kumbar says. “It is awareness, moderation, and building safer food systems.”

As food safety conversations grow louder following the CPCB findings, experts say one thing is clear: what happens on farms does not stay on farms. It eventually reaches dinner tables, and understanding that connection may be the first step toward healthier choices.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Trying intermittent fasting? US-based gastroenterologist shares 6 guidelines to do it safely