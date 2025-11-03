Struggling to conceive? Low Vitamin D might be the missing piece in fertility puzzle If you’ve been struggling to conceive, your Vitamin D levels might have more to do with it than you think. Studies suggest that a deficiency in this vitamin can affect both male and female fertility, making conception harder.

New Delhi:

Vitamin D deficiency is becoming recognised as an underlying factor for infertility. Ongoing research suggests that vitamin D is important for reproductive health and has an effect on the outcome of fertility therapies.

Recent studies have revealed a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in women undergoing IVF or assisted reproductive technology procedures, and vitamin D deficiency is associated with lower rates of pregnancy, reduced ovarian reserve, decreased endometrial receptivity, and an increased risk of miscarriage.

According to Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, vitamin D plays a pivotal role in several reproductive pathways, including follicular development, hormone regulation, endometrial thickness, and immunological balance necessary for embryo implantation.

Women with adequate vitamin D levels display higher antral follicle counts and anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels, both predictive markers for successful IVF outcomes. Low vitamin D is associated with increased pro-inflammatory markers and poor oocyte quality, further compromising fertility potential.​

Based on a cumulative analysis of randomised controlled trials, vitamin D during pregnancy can appropriately increase pregnancy rates and ovulation while decreasing the chances of miscarriage and premature delivery in women undergoing IVF. Some researchers have indicated, however, that vitamin D's effect on fertility may vary based on baseline levels, age, BMI, and diagnosis of infertility, such as PCOS, and recommended evaluating individual cases to find more research studies that could determine safe use.

Restoring low vitamin D status can be a powerful treatment for infertility and IVF success. It is a simple and often unrecognised treatment for infertility, and would certainly be reasonable for many families who are trying to have children to routinely monitor vitamin D status and replenish.

ALSO READ: Turns out, your kitchen sponge might be riskier for UTIs than your toilet