Strange ways your nose can predict your health Your nose does more than help you breathe; it can reveal hidden health issues. From frequent nosebleeds to loss of smell and bad odours, discover strange ways your nose can predict your health and when you should seek medical advice.

New Delhi:

It is generally said to keep your nose out of people's business, but suppose your nose is giving you information about your health business? We usually consider the nose to be merely a conduit for breathing and smelling the world around us. Yet your nose may be giving away more about your overall health than you would ever guess.

Based on how it feels, smells, or even appears, physicians indicate that your nose may function like a subtle alert system for underlying problems in the body. So next time you shrug off a nasal discharge or unexpected nosebleed, reconsider; it might be your body's way of giving clues about what's actually happening inside.

7 Strange ways your nose can predict your health

1. Regular nosebleeds might indicate high blood pressure

If you're getting unexpected, mysterious nosebleeds, it's not necessarily the dry air. Recurring attacks can be symptoms of high blood pressure or blood-clotting disorders.

2. A stuffy nose all the time might be allergies or a deviated septum

An always-clogged nose is usually written off as sinus issues, but it could indicate chronic allergies, a deviated septum, or even nasal polyps. If decongestants fail, it's time to see a doctor.

3. Loss of smell can be worse than a cold

Losing your sense of smell following a flu is normal, but if it doesn't return, it may, on occasion, be the first sign of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's disease.

4. A dry, crusty nose could indicate dehydration

A nose that constantly feels dry or forms crusts could mean you’re not drinking enough water. It may also be a side effect of certain medications that reduce moisture.

5. Bad odour from the nose can indicate infection

If you catch a weird, bad odour when you exhale through your nose, it may be an indication of a sinus infection or, in extreme circumstances, a foreign body trapped in the nasal passage (mostly in children).

6. Sneezing repeatedly may be environment- or immunity-related

Sneezing excessively might be an indication of increased sensitivity to environmental factors such as dust, pollution, or even an impaired immune function.

7. A chronic runny nose might be associated with cerebrospinal fluid (rarely)

While rare, occasionally a clear, watery, runny nose — particularly from only one nostril- might be leakage of cerebrospinal fluid. Physicians emphasise that this must be considered seriously.

Your nose is not for breathing alone; it's a disguised health detective. Notice when it does the little things differently, and you may catch problems early, from blood pressure to immunity to even neurological disease. If your nose is doing strange things, don't dismiss it; your body might be sending you a message you shouldn't ignore.