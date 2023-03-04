How to care for nasal polyps at home? Manage your allergies in these few easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to care for nasal polyps at home

Nasal polyps are soft, noncancerous growths that occur in the lining of the nasal passages and sinuses. These growths can cause a range of symptoms, including congestion, difficulty in breathing, and a reduced sense of smell. While nasal polyps can be managed with medication and surgery, self-care can also play an important role in managing symptoms and preventing recurrence.

Manage allergies

Allergies can trigger nasal polyps and exacerbate symptoms. Identify and manage any allergies you may have by avoiding triggers, taking medication as prescribed, and getting allergy shots if necessary.

Quit smoking

Smoking can make nasal polyps worse and increase the risk of recurrence after treatment. If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your overall health and to manage your nasal polyps.

Try nasal rinses

Consider using nasal rinses as they have been demonstrated to be effective in removing sinus blockages. They assist in washing away the growth and other allergens that could be exacerbating your nasal polyps. A commonly used tool for performing nasal rinses is a neti pot, which involves pouring saline water into one nostril and allowing it to drain out through the other.

Eat spicy food

Consuming spicy food elicits diverse functions and responses in the body, including inducing a runny nose. This reaction can help to clear nasal blockages. Hot-temperature foods containing chilli or chilli powder are a favourable option for this purpose.

Stay away from dust

Dust is another frequent irritant that can exacerbate nasal polyps. It does not matter if you are allergic to dust, dust particles can still trigger symptoms in nasal passages. In order to avoid exposure to dust, it is advisable to maintain cleanliness in your surroundings and carry a mask in situations where dust is prevalent.

Latest Health News