Is standing better than sitting at work? Here’s what a study reveals Standing at work feels healthier, but is it really better than sitting? Here’s what a new study reveals about posture, energy, and balance.

New Delhi:

If you’ve worked a desk job for long enough, you’ve probably heard someone say, “Sitting is the new smoking.” That phrase has been repeated so much that standing desks have become a kind of health badge. I’ve tried both, and while standing feels like the obvious “healthier” choice, the truth is a little more layered.

According to a 2016 Journal of Physical Activity and Health, a standing desk has a few advantages. However, is there a big difference? Let's dig in!

Is standing better than sitting at a desk?

The study points out that standing does burn more calories than sitting, but not dramatically more. The difference is roughly 88 calories an hour while standing versus about 80 calories while sitting. Over the course of a few hours, that’s barely enough to offset a snack. The bigger benefit, at least in my own experience, is how standing makes me feel more alert. I’m less likely to slump, and my back feels better on days when I alternate positions.

The hidden downsides of standing too long

Here’s what many “stand all day” fans don’t mention — being on your feet for hours can create its own set of problems. Achy legs, sore feet, and even a higher risk of varicose veins have been linked to prolonged standing, according to studies on occupational health. I learned this myself during a week when I tried to stand for almost the entire workday. By Friday, my calves felt like I’d done back-to-back hikes.

Why balance is the real secret

Research suggests the real solution isn’t choosing between sitting or standing, but switching between the two. Short standing breaks every 30–60 minutes, along with light movement, can help improve posture, circulation, and energy levels. For me, pacing during phone calls, stretching before opening my inbox, or standing for creative tasks has been more sustainable than going “all in” on one posture.

Standing isn’t a magic fix for the effects of long desk hours, movement is. Whether you prefer sitting, standing, or mixing it up, the key is to keep your body in motion throughout the day. Your desk setup matters far less than how often you give your body a break.