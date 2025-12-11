How a sperm donor with a cancer-linked mutation conceived almost 200 children A sperm donor carrying a harmful TP53 mutation unknowingly passed on a high cancer risk to nearly 200 children. An expert explains how this happened, who is at risk and why outcomes differ.

According to a significant investigation, a sperm donor who unintentionally carried a genetic abnormality that significantly increases the risk of cancer has fathered at least 197 children throughout Europe. Some children have already died, and only a minority who inherit the mutation will escape cancer in their lifetimes. Here, the expert helps to understand various queries related to this. Know about the possibilities, safety, and dangers.

Recently, a case was reported across Europe where a sperm donor unknowingly carried a harmful mutation in the TP53 gene. So, the gene helps to protect the cells from becoming cancerous. Hence, due to the mutation, sperm from this donor had faulty DNA in some sperm cells. Hence, children conceived using those mutated sperm inherited the damaged gene in every cell of their body.

What happened in the sperm donor TP53 mutation case

According to Dr Gaurav Jaswal, Consultant Radiation Oncology, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, when an individual tends to inherit a copy of each gene from the father through the sperm and another from the mother via the egg. So, in case the sperm carries a mutation in a gene that helps suppress tumours like TP53, and that sperm fertilises an egg, the child may inherit that mutated gene. Then the child may or may not have the risk of cancer.

Why some donor-conceived children are at higher cancer risk

Understand that not all sperm from the donor may carry the same mutation. Genetic workup is a jackpot; some may be affected while others may not. When it comes to those who are impacted, even other factors such as lifestyle, environment, and random DNA changes over time can also be responsible.

Expert explains safety concerns and long-term dangers

Dr Gaurav Jaswal said, "Yes, so the donation from the donor with a cancer-causing gene can be harmful for the child’s health. The child can be at risk of cancer in later life. The child will need lifelong monitoring to determine if there are any abnormal changes in the body. It is not all safe as well, and there is no guarantee regarding who will or will not inherit the mutation."

Though inheriting the mutation does not necessarily mean cancer will occur. There will be fear and uncertainty for children. In case the child is detected with cancer due to the gene, then the child can struggle with a poor quality of life if there is a lack of timely intervention.

How genetic testing helps families understand their risk

Hence, genetic testing can be done to determine if an individual has a genetic condition or may develop one in the future. This testing can help people to make informed choices when it comes to his/her well-being. So, it is better to be safe than sorry.

