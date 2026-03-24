Cardiovascular surgeon warns smoking raises fracture risk, makes bones ‘weaker and more fragile’

New Delhi:

“Smoking is injurious to health” is one of those warnings almost everyone has seen at some point. It’s everywhere. Yet, despite how widely the risks are known, the habit hasn’t really gone anywhere. People still smoke. Regularly.

And when we talk about smoking-related damage, the conversation usually sticks to lung cancer or heart problems. Fair enough, those risks are real. But there’s another side to it that doesn’t get as much attention. Something quieter. According to Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience, smoking also takes a serious toll on your bones.

How smoking affects bone health and strength

In a video shared on Instagram on March 23, Dr London pointed out that while “lung cancer, heart attack, or stroke” are “very real” risks, smoking impacts the skeletal system too.

“When most people think about smoking, you think about lung cancer, heart attack, or stroke. And these things are very real. But smoking also affects your bone health. It decreases bone density, which causes bones to be weaker and more fragile, which increases the risk of fracture.”

In simple terms, lower bone density means your bones aren’t as strong as they should be. They become more fragile. Easier to damage. Even a minor fall can lead to fractures.

He also highlighted a specific risk. People who smoke are about twice as likely to suffer a hip fracture compared to those who don’t.

Why smoking weakens your bones over time

There’s a biological reason behind all of this. “Smoking directly impacts the cells that create new bone,” Dr London explained.

Bone health depends on two types of cells working in balance. Osteoblasts help build new bone and support growth, while osteoclasts break down old or damaged bone so it can be replaced. It’s a constant cycle.

Smoking disrupts this balance.

It increases inflammation in the body

This speeds up the breakdown of bone

It also reduces the body’s ability to absorb calcium

And calcium, obviously, is key for bone strength and density

So over time, bones weaken. Quietly. Gradually.

Can bone damage from smoking be reversed?

There is, however, a bit of good news here. The damage isn’t necessarily permanent.

“The good news is that when you quit, you can actually reverse this process,” Dr London said.

He added, “Quitting smoking is one of the most powerful things you can do for your heart, your lungs, and your bones.”

So yes, the impact is real. But it’s also something that can be improved. The moment the habit stops, the body starts adjusting. Slowly, but it does.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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