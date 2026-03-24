World Tuberculosis Day: Sudden weight loss without dieting? Doctors explain the TB warning link

New Delhi:

Not all weight loss is a win. At times, it may be your body trying to tell you something, but in a subtle manner. On World Tuberculosis Day, doctors are raising awareness about one of the symptoms that may not be given due importance. This symptom is sudden weight loss without any change in diet or exercise. Though this may seem harmless, in some cases, it may be a symptom of something more serious, even tuberculosis. Why sudden weight loss should not be ignored

Unexplained weight loss is one of the classic symptoms of active tuberculosis, says Dr Arup Halder, Consultant Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI. “Sudden, unexplained weight loss without dieting is one of the classic red-flag signs of active tuberculosis, especially when it comes along with a persistent cough, fever or night sweats. As TB ramps up the body’s metabolism and appetite drops, people slowly waste away without realising it,” he explains.

He adds that any noticeable weight loss over a few weeks or months should not be ignored and should prompt a proper medical evaluation.

How tuberculosis causes weight loss

It is a type of infection caused by bacteria, and it usually affects the lungs, though it can also affect other parts of the body. According to an explanation by Dr Shrey Srivastava, a senior consultant in internal medicine at Sharda Hospital, "The infection causes chronic inflammation in the body, which in turn requires more energy and simultaneously reduces appetite." There is also "fatigue, night sweats, and low-grade fever, which together cause weight loss, a symptom so strongly associated with tuberculosis that it was historically known as ‘consumption’."

Other symptoms that may signal TB

While weight loss is a symptom of tuberculosis, it is not enough on its own to confirm that a person is infected with the disease, though it is a warning sign if other symptoms are also present. A persistent cough, especially lasting more than two weeks, is one of the most common symptoms. Fever, particularly in the evening, night sweats, fatigue, and loss of appetite are also warning signs that should not be ignored.

Doctors also caution that unexplained weight loss is not exclusive to tuberculosis. It may be linked to other conditions such as thyroid disorders, diabetes, cancer, or different types of infections. This is why self-diagnosis can be risky. The key is to look at the big picture of all the symptoms.

When to see a doctor

If there is sudden weight loss without trying to lose weight, especially if it occurs in a short period of time, it is important to see a doctor. This becomes more pressing if accompanied by a cough, fever, or night sweats. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in treatment and recovery.

Weight loss without effort may seem like a small change, but it can carry a bigger message. Paying attention to your body and acting early can help detect conditions like tuberculosis before they become serious. Because when it comes to health, ignoring subtle signs is rarely a good idea.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Kidney inflammation symptoms: Why swelling is not just weight gain