Skipping prenatal visits? Doctor warns of risks to baby’s health Prenatal care is essential for ensuring the healthy development of a baby and lowering the risk of birth defects. Regular antenatal check-ups help doctors monitor fetal growth, identify potential complications early, and guide expectant mothers on proper nutrition.

New Delhi:

Many couples tend to miss prenatal care. However, it is important to discuss this with the doctor. Regular prenatal care plays a vital role in ensuring a healthy pregnancy and reducing the risk of birth defects through early detection, guidance, and timely medical support. Understand more about prenatal care in the article below and get going now!

Prenatal care ideally begins even before pregnancy. Preconception counselling helps identify nutritional deficiencies, chronic medical conditions and genetic risks early, reducing the chances of birth defects from the very start. The first trimester is especially crucial as major organs form during this period. Early prenatal visits help ensure timely supplementation, screening and lifestyle guidance during this stage of development.

According to Dr Shweta Wazir, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, it is one of the most important steps in ensuring the health of both the mother and the developing baby. Regular check-ups help the expert to monitor the baby’s growth, identify potential risks early, and guide mothers on healthy pregnancy practices. In India, increasing awareness about prenatal care can reduce pregnancy complications and lower the risk of birth defects.

The importance of prenatal care:

Prenatal care involves routine doctor visits, blood tests, ultrasounds, vaccinations, and nutritional guidance throughout pregnancy. These visits help track the baby’s development and the mother’s health. Conditions such as anaemia, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain infections during pregnancy—such as rubella, toxoplasmosis, syphilis, and untreated urinary infections—can increase the risk of birth defects.

Routine screening during prenatal visits helps detect and manage these early. can be detected early through prenatal care. When worked on time, these conditions will not impact the baby’s health. Prenatal care also educates mothers about proper nutrition, weight gain, physical activity, and lifestyle choices that support a healthy pregnancy. Pregnant women are advised not to miss prenatal care at all. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression during pregnancy can indirectly affect fetal development.

Prenatal care provides emotional support and timely referral when mental health support is needed. For families with a history of genetic conditions, prenatal care may include genetic counselling and screening, allowing early detection and informed decision-making. It is imperative to discuss prenatal care, which is one of the important components of pregnancy, with the doctor.

Reducing the risk of birth defects:

It is a known fact that prenatal care is critical when it comes to reducing the risk of birth defects. Folic acid supplementation, advised early in pregnancy, helps prevent neural tube defects affecting the brain and spine. Regular ultrasounds and screenings will play a pivotal role in detecting structural or genetic abnormalities early, enabling timely medical planning.

Prenatal care also ensures that harmful habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and drug use are avoided, as these are known to increase the risk of birth defects such as congenital heart defects, limb defects or even cleft lip and cleft palate. Managing infections, controlling blood sugar levels, and monitoring medication use during pregnancy further protect the baby’s development. Make sure to adhere to these tips.

Education and emotional support:

Prenatal care provides mothers with valuable education and emotional support. This guidance reduces anxiety, encourages healthy behaviour, and prepares families to make informed decisions. So, seek prenatal care and ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Seeking prenatal care is a vital aspect of pregnancy. By prioritising prenatal care, expectant mothers can give their babies the best possible start to life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

