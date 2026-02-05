Can preserving umbilical cord may protect your child’s future health? Bengaluru-based gynaecologist explains Preserving your baby’s umbilical cord could offer protection against over 80 serious diseases. An obstetrician explains how cord blood banking works, why it matters, and why this once-in-a-lifetime decision should be made before birth.

New Delhi:

The period that follows childbirth is usually described as a blur, emotional, overwhelming, and unforgettable. However, in the midst of the first cries and the flurry of checks, there is one decision that requires a moment of quiet reflection.

According to doctors, choosing to preserve your baby’s umbilical cord could have lifelong implications for their health. What was once discarded as medical waste is now recognised as a powerful medical resource, capable of treating serious illnesses and supporting future therapies.

A decision best made before birth

“The delivery room just after a birth will surely be a whirlwind of activity and emotion. At this moment, the parents need to pause and consider one more thing, which might turn out to be a critical decision in the long run,” says Dr Sahana M Gowda, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari.

She stresses that the choice to preserve the umbilical cord should ideally be made during the antenatal period, not in the rush of delivery. “Previously discarded as medical waste, it is now considered very valuable, capable of saving lives,” she explains.

What makes the umbilical cord so medically powerful?

The umbilical cord contains two rare and potent types of stem cells. Cord blood is rich in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), while the cord tissue contains mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

“These cells are primitive, found at the very beginning of life, and are not exposed to environmental toxins, ageing, or viruses,” Dr Gowda explains. This makes them “more potent and less likely to be rejected during a transplant compared to adult bone marrow.”

HSCs can develop into red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, while MSCs play a role in repairing tissues such as bone, cartilage, and even nerve cells.

How cord blood is already saving lives

Cord blood is not a futuristic concept — it’s already being used worldwide. “To date, cord blood is a standard, FDA-approved treatment for over 80 life-threatening diseases, including leukaemia, lymphoma, blood disorders, immune deficiencies and metabolic disorders,” says Dr Gowda.

It can replace diseased blood cells with healthy ones, treat conditions such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia, and even rebuild an infant’s immune system from scratch.

One of its most compelling advantages is compatibility. “While the cells are a hundred percent match for the baby, there is a high probability of a partial match for siblings and even parents,” she adds. In many families, a sibling’s stored cord blood becomes a life-saving option, significantly reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease.

Safe, painless, and done after delivery

For parents worried about safety, doctors offer reassurance. “The process happens after the baby has been delivered, in the few minutes after the cord has been clamped and cut. It is completely painless, non-invasive, and risk-free for both the mother and the newborn,” Dr Gowda explains.

Importantly, it does not interfere with labour or delivery. It simply preserves something that would otherwise be thrown away.

A once-in-a-lifetime medical opportunity

Unlike many health decisions, cord blood banking can’t be revisited later. “Preserving the umbilical cord is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; if the cord is discarded at birth, that specific biological resource is lost forever,” Dr Gowda notes.

She describes cord blood preservation as a form of biological insurance, one that could support not only your child, but potentially the entire family as medical science continues to evolve. In a world where future treatments are advancing faster than ever, this small decision at birth could quietly become one of the most powerful gifts parents give their child.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.