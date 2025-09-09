5 skin problems that may signal serious illnesses, warns doctor Did you know your skin can reveal hidden illnesses? From dengue to vitamin deficiencies, here are 5 skin symptoms doctors say you should never ignore.

We generally take excellent care of our skin. Skin that is flawless and bright boosts confidence and personality. Men are also keeping up with skin care these days since they recognise its significance. However, very few people are aware that the skin can also be a sign of five serious illnesses.

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a neurologist, physician, and health expert, has discussed five skin symptoms that potentially indicate five serious illnesses on Instagram. One of these illnesses is so serious that it must be treated right away, or else the issue may worsen significantly.

Skin symptoms that may signal serious illnesses

1. Vitamin B12 deficiency: Dark joints on fingers

Our fingers contain three joints. The skin of this area is quite flexible. A vitamin B12 shortage, however, can be the cause if the physician observes that these joints are growing darker or even black. If you notice these signs, you should definitely undergo the test.

2. Metabolic syndrome: Dark patches behind the neck

If the skin behind the neck is turning dark, be careful. The reason behind this could be metabolic syndrome. This is a group of many diseases, which can include abdominal obesity, overweight, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high insulin resistance, and high cholesterol.

3. Zoster infection: Painful rashes on face or torso

Get treatment right once if you observe any signs of this viral illness on your skin. It may result in painful skin rashes that follow a pattern. It frequently appears around the face or torso. The doctor says that if it is not treated right away, the disease may worsen.

4. Dengue: Blanchable rashes with fever

If you are seeing blanchable rashes on the skin along with fever, then this can be a symptom of dengue. It is caused by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The risk of this is higher in this season, and these rashes can often appear on the third or fourth day of fever. If such symptoms appear, consult a doctor and get tested.

5. Allergy: White patches on children’s faces

Children get white patches on their faces. Many believe this to be an indication of a calcium deficit. However, an allergic predisposition may be the cause of this. The child may be more susceptible to developing various allergies in this circumstance.

