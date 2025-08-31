After skin cancer surgery, Gordon Ramsay urges fans to never skip sunscreen Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed his skin cancer surgery and urged fans to never skip sunscreen. Discover the benefits of sunscreen, a study linking daily SPF use to lower skin cancer risk, and practical tips to include sunscreen in your daily routine.

New Delhi:

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he recently underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC). BCC is the most common form of skin cancer. Sharing his experience on Instagram, Ramsay shared important advice with his fans to avoid a cancer scare.

Gordon penned, “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend, I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund…….” The 57-year-old star, known for his fiery kitchen persona, used the opportunity to spread awareness about sun protection, reminding followers to apply sunscreen regularly. His post highlights how easily skin cancer can be overlooked until it becomes serious.

What's at stake

It is associated with long-term sun exposure. Basal cell carcinoma is typically not fatal, but it may cause severe tissue damage if not treated early. Ramsay's candid statement shows concerns about the health experts who are increasingly worried about the fact that people tend to underestimate the risk of everyday sun exposure.

Also read: Want glowing and hydrated skin? 5 sunscreen mistakes you need to correct today

Benefits of sunscreen: What science says

Benefits of sunscreen-how science says. Dermatologists around the world have agreed that sunscreen is the most amazing weapon against skin damage. It prevents sunburn at a regular time; moreover, it delays the onset of premature ageing and reduces the risk of skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

A landmark 2011 study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that people who used sunscreen daily had a significantly lower incidence of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer compared to those who applied it occasionally. The findings reinforce Ramsay’s advice that sunscreen is a genuine lifesaver, not just a summer accessory.

Also read: Do you know what SPF 30 or 50 means? Learn which sunscreen suits your skin

How to include sunscreen in your daily routine

Wearing sunscreen shouldn’t feel like a chore; it’s as simple as brushing your teeth. The key is consistency.

Choose the right SPF

Dermatologists recommend a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. This protects against both UVA (ageing rays) and UVB (burning rays).

Make it part of your morning ritual

Apply sunscreen every morning after your moisturiser, even on cloudy days. If you wear makeup, use it as a base or switch to a tinted sunscreen.

Don’t forget often-missed spots

The ears, neck, hands, and even the tops of feet are prone to sun damage. Apply generously: a teaspoon amount for the face and a shot glass size for the body.

Reapply throughout the day

Sunscreen fades with sweat, water, and time. Reapply every two hours. A stick or spray sunscreen makes touch-ups easy.

Pair it with other habits

Complement sunscreen with hats, sunglasses, and shade-seeking. Together, these steps give you the strongest defence against skin damage and cancer risk.

By relating his health scare with humour and honesty, Ramsay reassured fans about his recovery and made a typical public health message: sunscreen isn't optional, it's essential.

Also read: 6 sun protection strategies for Indian skin: Myth vs Reality