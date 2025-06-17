Want glowing and hydrated skin? 5 sunscreen mistakes you need to correct today Get radiant skin! Know the 5 common sunscreen mistakes that might be ruining your skin. Learn how to correct them today for a glowing, hydrated complexion.

Regular sunscreen application is common knowledge, yet many people fail to make it a routine. You would think sitting indoors throughout the day doesn't require SPF or when it’s cloudy outside, you could skip it. This leads to exposure to imperceptible skin damage, which further leads to tanning, dark patches, uneven tone, fine lines and barrier destruction. Here are 5 more mistakes you are making and don’t even realise it:

Mistake 1: Assuming Melanin Is Enough Protection

Dr Divneet Kaur, Co-Founder & CEO, President – Innovations, Dermabay Indian skin maintains higher melanin content, which naturally provides a sun protection factor amounting to 13.

Why: UV exposure leads to hyperpigmentation and accelerates ageing patterns while being most destructive to complexions with melasma.

Rather: Every morning you must apply broad-spectrum sunscreen regardless of your plans to stay indoors. Your sunscreen should be a broad-spectrum formula with a minimum SPF of 30 with no white cast.

Mistake 2: Skipping Sunscreen on Cloudy or Days you stay Indoors

UVA rays, which cause ageing and pigmentation, penetrate through clouds and glass to affect the skin.

Why: Sun exposure happens even when you sit near a window or while you commute and complete errands.

Rather: Sunscreen with a lightweight and non-greasy formula works well as a base for makeup or everyday applications. Reapplying them when you move between air-conditioned offices and direct sunlight.

Mistake 3: Treating Sunscreen as a “One and Done” Step

The primary application of sunscreen occurs in the morning only.

Why: The effects of sunscreens disappear due to sweating and oil buildup or fabric contact in the first few hours of use. Hot, humid and polluted environments speed up the breakdown of protection mechanisms.

Rather: Reapply sunscreen every 3-4 hours when you are outside. Use blotting paper or a compact to remove excess oil before you can reapply sunscreen. Using a matte finish gel-based sunscreen does not ruin makeup nor make your skin sticky.

Mistake 4: Using the Wrong Texture for Our Climate

Sunscreen products with thick, greasy consistency act as pore blockers, which especially harm people with oily and combination skin found in Indian populations.

Why: They lead to breakouts & discomfort.

Rather: Select sunscreen products that are non-comedogenic and fragrance-free and also sweat-resistant with gel or fluid textures. Sunscreen provides a weightless feel and quick absorption while being suitable for both hot urban environments and humid climates.

Mistake 5: Relying on SPF Infused Makeup Alone

Why: The required amount of makeup application for full SPF protection would be seven times more than the recommended amount.

Rather: Makeup products require dedicated sunscreen use before applying any other products, as it serves as an additional protection rather than being the only source.

Sun damage builds up gradually without obvious signs, so no single product can completely remove its effects. Your daily sunscreen application will be the most effective protection you can provide to your skin no matter the weather. Select a sunscreen product that you like and establish daily morning application while developing simple reapplication routines.

