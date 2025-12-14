Is everyday fatigue is a warning sign? The heart condition doctors want seniors to know about Tiredness and breathlessness in older adults are often dismissed as ageing, but doctors warn they may signal aortic stenosis, a silent heart valve disease. Here’s how early detection and newer treatments like TAVI are changing outcomes.

This health issue often begins with something easy to dismiss. A little more tired than usual. Breathlessness on stairs that never used to be a problem. Slowing down, quietly, without a clear reason. Dr Maulik Parekh, Interventional Cardiologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, shed light on a commonly dismissed heart concern.

For many older Indians and their families, these changes are written off as part of ageing. However, cardiologists indicate that in some situations, the body is receiving a completely different, much more alarming message from the heart. One of these is aortic stenosis, a heart valve disease that progressively gets worse with time, potentially becoming a fatal situation if it is not attended to. Aortic stenosis is more hazardous since it develops without making any sound or signs that often go unnoticed.

Aortic Stenosis: What it is, and why it is a problem

Aortic stenosis develops as a result of the narrowing of the aortic valve. When this takes place, it forces the heart to work extra hard to be able to release blood into the body since the pathway is narrow.

This added workload, with time, can result in chest pain, fainting, inability to breathe, or heart failure and sudden death. The condition doesn’t progress overnight; it worsens gradually, which is why many people fail to recognise it until symptoms become severe.

Why older adults often miss the warning signs

According to Dr Maulik Parekh, "In elderly patients, symptoms like fatigue and shortness of breath are commonly blamed on reduced stamina or general weakness. Many simply adjust their lifestyle, walking slower, resting more, avoiding exertion, without realising something is wrong.

A single-centre study from a high-volume cardiac centre in India found that aortic stenosis is the third most common valve disease among senior citizens, affecting about 7.3% of the elderly population. As India’s population ages, cardiologists say these numbers are only expected to rise."

A simple check can make a big difference

One of the most worrying aspects of aortic stenosis is that it is easy to detect but often detected late. A routine stethoscope examination can raise suspicion, while an echocardiogram can confirm the diagnosis.

Catching the condition early allows doctors to monitor progression closely and plan timely intervention before complications set in.

Why medicines aren’t enough

Many people assume heart conditions can be managed with tablets alone. In aortic stenosis, this isn’t the case. While medicines may offer temporary relief from symptoms, they cannot stop the valve from narrowing further. Once symptoms appear, delaying treatment can be dangerous. Studies show that nearly 50% of patients with untreated, symptomatic aortic stenosis may not survive beyond two years.

Replacing the damaged valve is currently the only effective long-term treatment.

A major shift in treatment: Life without open-heart surgery

Until a few years ago, the only way to replace a diseased aortic valve was by open-heart surgery-a major operation with greater risks, particularly for older patients or those with other conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

The options for treatment have completely changed with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation today. This minimally invasive procedure allows doctors to guide a new valve through a small incision to the heart and avoid open surgery altogether.

Commonly, for the patients undergoing TAVI, the following is experienced:

Faster recovery

shorter lengths of stay in hospitals

Lower complication rate

A more rapid return to daily activities

It changed the lives of a lot of high-risk patients. Better valves, better lives.

Sometimes, the difference between a medical emergency and years of healthy living is awareness and timely diagnosis. A simple stethoscope check today could help catch aortic stenosis early and protect the heart for years to come.

