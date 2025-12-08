What happens when your body suddenly stops listening to you? Doctors explain the hidden cause A neurologist explains how Multiple Sclerosis begins, the early symptoms to watch out for, and current treatment options that slow disease progression. Learn how timely diagnosis, rehabilitation, and lifestyle changes help people with MS live functional, active lives.

There are so many things that we take for granted each day, such as walking, sitting, and moving around. However, what if your body suddenly stops listening to you completely? This is not some far-fetched imagination, but a reality for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Many people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) describe it as the day their body “stopped listening” to them. There is often a morning when simple tasks, lifting a cup, walking straight, or focusing on a conversation, feel strangely laboured. MS doesn’t begin with fire alarms; it begins with subtle interruptions in how signals travel from the brain and spinal cord to the body. Dr Apurva Sharma, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram shared vital information on the subject.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune condition. In this condition, the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibres, the myelin sheath. "This disrupts electrical impulses that coordinate movement, vision, balance, and sensation. Therefore, early diagnosis and comprehensive management can significantly slow disease progression and help patients lead a functional, fulfilling life," said Dr Sharma.

Early signs to look out for

Definitive diagnosis can be done with the help of an MRI scan, possible tests, and a lumbar puncture.

Common early symptoms include:

Sudden unsteadiness or frequent falls

Numbness, tingling, or electric-shock sensations

Blurred or double vision, optic neuritis

Fatigue that is not explained by lifestyle

Difficulty with coordination or fine motor tasks

Cognitive fog or slowed thinking

Treatment options available

The management of MS needs to consider both active inflammation and the long-term protection of nerves. Therapy choices depend on disease severity, imaging findings, and individual health profiles. Thanks to medical advances, MS has transformed from a disabling condition into a manageable one.

Managing acute flare-ups

These sudden episodes may lead to severe weakness, loss of vision, or coordination problems. Treatment includes:

High-dose intravenous steroids

Plasma exchange (plasmapheresis) for steroid-resistant relapses

These therapies reduce inflammation around nerves and accelerate the recovery process.

Supporting therapies

Physiotherapy to improve gait, strength, and mobility

Occupational therapy to help with daily living activities

Speech therapy for difficulty swallowing or speech

Cognitive rehabilitation for memory and concentration

Medications for bladder control, fatigue, neuropathic pain, and mood changes

Lifestyle changes are crucial for long-term well-being.

Adequate sleep, an anti-inflammatory diet, stress reduction, and vitamin D optimisation.

With today’s treatments and personalised care, people with MS can continue working, travelling, exercising, and enjoying active lives. "Success hinges on early diagnosis, consistent follow-up, and a strong partnership between a person with MS and their care team," said Dr Sharma. If your body has ever suddenly seemed to “stop listening,” do not ignore it. An early conversation with a neurologist may make all the difference.

