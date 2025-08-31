Signs your newborn is growing perfectly: 9 healthy growth indicators for babies Discover 9 clear signs your newborn is growing perfectly, from healthy sleep patterns to steady weight gain. Learn what’s normal and when to consult a paediatrician.

New Delhi:

Every new parent looks for reassurance that their baby is healthy and developing as expected. From long stretches of sleep to frequent feeding, there are several natural behaviours that act as reliable growth indicators. Identifying such early signs can instil confidence in your baby's development.

Knowing the signs your newborn is growing healthily reassures parents and makes them more vigilant about their child. Though every baby grows at their own rate, some milestones such as weight gain, good sleep, and normal reflexes indicate that your child is growing fine.

Also read: From newborn to infant: 5 essential first-year milestones every mother should know

9 Signs your newborn is growing perfectly

Sleeping 14–17 hours a day

Newborns sleep a lot because their bodies are developing and their brains are maturing very quickly. Sleep is important for the creation of memory, body repair, and general brain function.

Frequent hiccups

Newborn hiccups result from the underdevelopment of the diaphragm. They are harmless, normal, and can even assist babies in learning to manage their breathing gradually.

Feeding every 1–2 hours

A baby's stomach is small and is able to digest milk rapidly. This is the reason why one needs to feed frequently every one to two hours to meet adequate calories and nutrients for normal growth.

Sleep smiling

(Image Source : PEXELS)Smiling during sleep is a natural reflex in newborns and a sign of active brain growth.

Sleep smiles typically take place during the REM (rapid eye movement) period. They are a reflex but also indicate working brain development.

Crying while urinating

It is normal for babies to cry during urination for a short moment. For newborns, this response is caused by a new sensation and does not warrant alarm. However, if it occurs persistently, it is best to seek medical opinion.

Also read: Father's role in the first 100 days: Why is paternal support critical for a healthy newborn? Doctor answers

Frequent sneezing

Sneezing is the mechanism by which the body expels mucus, milk, or dust from the nasal passage. In the newborn, this reflex maintains healthy and clean airways.

Steady weight gain

Regular weight gain is the most predictable sign of normal development. A baby in general regains birth weight within 10–14 days and gains 150–200 grams per week in the initial months.

Baby acne

Neonatal acne due to maternal hormones can occur on the face of the baby. It is not dangerous and spontaneously resolves within a few weeks.

Noisy sleep

While sleeping, newborns make sounds like grunting, squeaking, and other noises. These sounds are produced as the nervous system matures and the baby adjusts to breathing and digesting.

These natural movements and patterns are comforting indications that your newborn is developing beautifully. Each child does grow uniquely, though, and there are some differences that are totally normal. If you ever find yourself worried about your baby's health or development, visiting your paediatrician is always the best move.

Also read: Follow THESE 5 measures to increase immunity and protect newborn from diseases