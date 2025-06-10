Father's role in the first 100 days: Why is paternal support critical for a healthy newborn? Doctor answers Fathers can play a role by taking infant care classes, attending paediatric visits, and creating a daily routine of caregiving. Thus, it is important to know why the father's role in the first 100 days is important.

The first 100 days following a baby's birth are sometimes referred to as the "fourth trimester"—an "important period not only for the baby but also for the mother. Although much attention is given to maternal care, a father's contribution during this time is also essential. Engaged paternal support can have a positive effect on the development of the baby, as well as the mother's physical and emotional recovery.

Infants need constant attention—feeding, soothing, changing, and sleeping. When fathers take an active role in these activities, it lessens the load on mothers and creates a sense of security for the baby. Research indicates that infants with involved dads experience better weight gain, enhanced cognitive development, and more secure emotional attachment.

According to Dr Shreya Dubey, Consultant - Neonatology & Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, support from the father is also important for the mother's well-being. Recovery after delivery is difficult, and the mother remains susceptible to depression, anxiety, and fatigue. An understanding partner can avoid these by sharing duties, providing emotional support, and making timely follow-ups for medical checkups.

Fathers can play a role by taking infant care classes, attending paediatric visits, and creating a daily routine of caregiving. Everyday activities—such as skin-to-skin contact, talking to the baby, or assisting with night feeds—have been shown to enhance father-child attachment and increase parental confidence.

In India, where caregiving roles are changing traditionally, encouraging fathers to be involved from day one can mould healthier families. Fathers should be involved during prenatal sessions and postpartum checkups by hospitals and healthcare professionals, affirming their role in initial caregiving.

The first 100 days set the stage for a child's overall health and the emotional resilience of the family. When dads appear as equal caregiving partners, it fortifies the whole support network, demonstrating that parenting is a joint venture from the beginning.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

