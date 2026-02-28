Always busy, always tired? 7 signs productivity is hurting your health

New Delhi:

Being busy has quietly become a badge of honour. Packed schedules, back-to-back meetings, multitasking, and answering messages late into the night are often celebrated as signs of ambition and success. But behind this culture of constant productivity lies a growing health concern that many people fail to recognise until their bodies begin to protest.

According to Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus at Dr Batra’s Healthcare, relentless productivity without adequate recovery can gradually damage both physical and mental wellbeing. “Many people assume exhaustion is simply part of modern work life,” he explains. “However, persistent fatigue is often the body’s warning signal that stress levels have exceeded healthy limits.”

When exhaustion becomes more than just tiredness

Feeling tired after a demanding day is normal. Feeling drained every morning despite sleeping through the night is not. Global workplace studies suggest that nearly 40 per cent of employees regularly experience exhaustion during work hours. Since chronic stress maintains high levels of cortisol, which is the body’s major hormone for dealing with stress, for long periods, immunity, sleep cycles, and the body’s predisposition to lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and metabolic disorders are affected.

When the body is constantly in “alert mode,” it is hard to recover even when resting.

Sleep disruption: The hidden cost of hustle culture

Some of the initial indicators that productivity has turned detrimental include disrupted sleep. Individuals who consistently sleep for less than six hours a night have a higher predisposition to metabolic imbalances compared to those who consistently get seven to eight hours of sound sleep.

Exposure to screens late in the night, as well as outstanding work-related issues, affects the body’s natural circadian rhythm. The result is familiar to many professionals: difficulty concentrating, irritability, and a constant sense of mental fog the following day.

Your gut may also be reacting to stress

Stress rarely stays confined to the mind. It often shows up physically, particularly through digestive health. Acidity, bloating, irregular appetite, or sudden cravings can all signal stress overload. Mental pressure influences gut function, which in turn affects immunity, mood, and overall energy levels.

Other warning signs people often ignore

Frequent headaches, hair fall, fluctuating blood pressure, and mood swings are commonly reported among individuals managing constant deadlines and prolonged mental strain. Because these symptoms develop gradually, many people dismiss them as temporary discomfort instead of recognising them as early warning signs.

Why balance matters more than productivity

“The goal is to restore balance,” he says. “Sustainable productivity is only possible when physical and emotional wellbeing are protected.” It is recommended that if experiencing fatigue, sleep problems, digestive issues, or emotional shifts for weeks, it is best to get expert advice.

Working with a skilled homoeopath or health expert will help pinpoint possible triggers and design an individualised treatment plan that suits your specific requirements.

A productivity strategy that supports life, not quietly undermining it.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

