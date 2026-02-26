Mind won’t switch off at night? Ayurvedacharya explains why and what actually helps

New Delhi:

Drifting off to sleep should be second nature. However, for many people in today’s world, going to sleep has gradually become a battle. The body is tired from the long hours of work and endless notifications, but the mind is racing and refuses to wind down.

According to experts, this rising problem of sleep disorders is directly linked to people’s lifestyles. Unusual timings, late-night screen exposure, stress, and overstimulation have resulted in the body’s natural body clock going haywire. According to Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder Director of Jiva Ayurveda, “Sleep disorders are not merely stress-related or insomnia issues but a sign of an imbalance in the body. When the nervous system remains overstimulated for long periods, the mind struggles to transition into rest,” he explains. “Ayurveda recognises this as an aggravation of vata dosha, which governs movement, thoughts, and mental activity.”

Why modern lifestyles are disturbing sleep more than ever

In Ayurveda, sleep is considered one of the three pillars of health alongside diet and balanced living. However, modern habits often work against this foundation. Late dinners, irregular working hours, caffeine consumption, and prolonged exposure to blue light from phones or laptops signal alertness to the brain even when the body needs rest. “When routines lack consistency, the biological clock becomes confused,” says Dr Chauhan. “The body may feel tired, but the mind continues operating in a state of alertness.”

This explains why many people lie awake replaying conversations, planning the next day, or feeling anxious without a clear reason.

Understanding vata imbalance and restless thinking

Ayurveda associates excessive mental chatter, anxiety, and fragmented sleep with aggravated vata energy. Unlike deep exhaustion caused by physical work, vata-driven fatigue feels wired and restless at the same time. “People often describe feeling tired but unable to sleep,” Dr Chauhan says. “That is a classic sign of imbalance where the nervous system cannot slow down naturally.”

Travel, excessive multitasking, irregular meals, and emotional stress further increase this imbalance.

Simple Ayurvedic bedtime rituals that calm the mind

Rather than relying only on medication, Ayurveda focuses on preparing the body gradually for sleep. One traditional method is Abhyanga, or gentle oil massage. “Massaging warm sesame or medicated oil on the feet or scalp helps ground the nervous system,” explains Dr Chauhan. “It signals safety and relaxation to the body.”

Warm showers before bed can also reduce physical tension accumulated during the day. Lighting soft lamps instead of harsh lights and reducing digital exposure at least an hour before sleep supports natural melatonin release.

Breathing practices that slow racing thoughts

Breathwork plays a powerful role in calming mental activity. Alternate nostril breathing, known as Anulom Vilom, helps balance the nervous system. “Slow breathing reduces sympathetic overactivity and allows the body to enter a restorative state,” Dr Chauhan says. Even five to ten minutes of mindful breathing or meditation can lower heart rate and ease emotional restlessness.

Herbal support and diet also matter

Ayurveda also emphasises nourishment as part of sleep care. Warm milk with herbs such as ashwagandha or nutmeg has traditionally been used to promote relaxation. “Herbal formulations should always be personalised,” Dr Chauhan advises. “Self-medication is not recommended because each person’s constitution is different.”

Heavy or spicy late-night meals may disturb digestion and indirectly affect sleep quality. Instead, lighter dinners eaten earlier in the evening allow the body to focus on rest rather than digestion.

Consistency is the real secret to better sleep

Ayurveda does not view sleep improvement as a quick fix. Regular sleep timing, gentle evening routines, emotional decompression, and reduced stimulation gradually retrain the nervous system.“Sleep improves when the body feels safe and predictable rhythms return,” says Dr Chauhan. “Small daily practices done consistently are far more powerful than occasional drastic changes.”

In a world that constantly demands attention, learning how to slow down before bed may be the simplest yet most powerful wellness habit. Sometimes, restful sleep does not require doing more; it begins with doing less.

