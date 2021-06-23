Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WASABIBUDS Side Effects of Jamun: These people should not consume Java Plum. Know why

The fruit, Indian Blackberry or Jamun, starts coming in abundance in the summer season. Also called Java Plum, it is rich in medicinal properties and prevents many diseases. Along with strengthening immunity, eating Jamun provides innumerable benefits. It does not just recover blood deficiency in the body, it is also the best medicine to control blood sugar levels. The pulp, as well as the kernel of Jamun and leaves, protect against many diseases. While on the one hand, they are good for health, at times they can prove to be harmful.

Many people start over-consuming Jamun after knowing about its benefits. But doing so can be dangerous for you. According to Ayurveda, anything should be consumed only in the form of medicine. i.e. in limited quantity. Sometimes excessive consumption becomes the cause of many other diseases. Know what are the problems you can face if you over-consume Jamun-

Blood sugar Imbalance

Generally, according to Ayurveda, the consumption of Jamun is very beneficial for patients of high blood pressure. It can be easily controlled by including Jamun fruit or kernel powder in the diet. But many people start eating too much in order to control it due to which there may be a problem of low blood pressure.

Constipation

Jamun is rich in Vitamin C. In such a situation, if you consume it in excess quantity, you may have a constipation problem.

Acne

If you have more intake of berries it can cause problems for your skin. Acne may break out.

Vomiting problem

Many people face vomiting problem after eating Jamun. If you also have a problem, then it is better not to consume it.