Side effects of eating dates: Kidney stones to diarrhea, know who should avoid eating khajoor Do you also think that eating dates has only a positive effect on your health? If yes, then you should clear this misconception. Read further to know the other side affects of eating dates.

According to health experts, eating dates can cure many health problems. If this dry fruit is included in the diet plan in the right quantity and in the right way, then you can improve your overall health to a great extent. But do you know that eating dates can also have a negative effect on the health of some people? Let us about some side effects of this dry fruit.

Kidney stone patients should not consume dates

If you have become a victim of kidney related diseases, then you should not make dates a part of your diet plan without consulting a health expert. For your information, let us tell you that consuming dates in large quantities can increase your weight. Therefore, if you want to get rid of obesity, then you should avoid consuming dates.

Diarrhea patients should avoid dates

If you are suffering from diarrhea, then you should avoid consuming this dry fruit. For your information, let us tell you that the elements found in dates can increase the problem of diarrhea. Consuming dates in large quantities can also increase the problem of constipation.

Pregnant women should be careful

It is very important to pay attention to your diet during pregnancy. Pregnant women should also not consume too many dates. If you are pregnant, then you should not consume this dry fruit without consulting a doctor. Even if you are allergic to eating dates, you should not make this dry fruit a part of your diet plan.

Diabetes patients should avoid dates

Individuals with diabetes should also refrain from eating dates regularly. The dates are rich in the natural sugars sucrose, fructose, and glucose, and they have a higher glycemic index than glucose. This dry fruit should also not be consumed by people who have health conditions including skin rashes or asthma episodes. Mould allergies, which can be found in dry fruits like dates, affect 70–80% of asthmatics. Skin rashes can also result from mould.

