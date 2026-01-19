Sesame seeds in Ayurveda: How til improves digestion, strength and fertility Ayurveda highlights sesame seeds as a powerful food for digestion, strength and fertility. Here’s how til nourishes the body and supports reproductive health naturally.

New Delhi:

In today's time, people's daily routines and their diets have become so unorganised that the fertility of both males and females is decreasing. Ayurvedic experts had told centuries ago about such herbs, the consumption of which can improve your fertility naturally. In fact, these herbs nourish the metals present in your body and prepare you for a healthy pregnancy. One such effective ayurvedic medicine is sesame seeds.

According to Ayurvedic expert, Dr Chanchal Sharma, sesame seeds are very effective medicinal seeds. Acharyas Charaka and Sushruta have described sesame as having balya, vrishya, and rasya qualities.

Talking about the taste of sesame, it is sweet and bitter. It’s of a guru character. If you look at its properties, it calms the vata dosha inside the body, and at the same time, it also nourishes the Shukra Dhatu. It has been told in Ayurveda that for good fertility, it is very important to have strong sukra dhatu.

Benefits of sesame seeds for women

Sesame seeds are extremely beneficial for women who suffer from hormonal imbalances and have irregular periods. Apart from this, women whose uterus is weak or whose ovulation does not occur on time also face a lot of difficulties in conception, and sesame helps solve all such problems. The oil present in it warms up your body, keeps your blood flowing properly, and regulates ovulation. According to Ayurveda, the consumption of sesame seeds purifies and balances the aartava dhatu, thereby increasing your chances of pregnancy.

Benefits of sesame seeds for men

It is not only beneficial for women but also for men. Its consumption improves the quality and motility of men's sperm, because the calcium, iron, and zinc present in it are very important for the health of your sperm and overall reproductive health. According to Ayurveda, sesame seeds have the ability to improve fertility and increase the sexual power of men.

Right way to consume sesame seeds

What is the correct way to consume sesame, and how can it be? This will be beneficial for you:

You can consume sesame seeds with a little jaggery in the morning on an empty stomach.

You can consume sesame seeds in the winter season to warm the body.

You can use sesame oil in your food; it strengthens the shukra dhatu.

Women get special benefits from sesame seeds if they consume sesame seeds in the days after the end of their periods.

Precautions while consuming sesame seeds

While consuming sesame seeds, you should take care of some special things, such as consuming them in limited quantities; their consumption in excessive amounts has a negative effect on digestion.

Those who are of a Vitta nature should consult a specialist before its use.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Kapha in winter: How Ayurveda explains a slower metabolism and how to fix it