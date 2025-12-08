Are screens fueling seizures? Neurologist explains how digital overload affects the brain Excessive screen time may do more than strain your eyes. Neurologist warns that late nights, sleep deprivation, and visual triggers from digital devices can increase the risk of seizures, especially in vulnerable individuals. Here’s how screens affect the brain and how to stay safe.

New Delhi:

Screens have slowly become a part of our everyday lives. In fact, it’s hard to remember a time when smartphones weren’t constantly within reach. Whether it’s work, school, shopping, or winding down with a late-night show, screen time now cuts across age, gender, and geography.

India now has over one billion internet subscribers, according to the Press Information Bureau, signalling how deeply digital habits have embedded themselves into daily life. According to Dr Sweta Singla, Head & Consultant - Movement Disorder and Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, "This constant exposure isn’t without consequences. While most people think of sore eyes or stiff necks as the main fallout, neurologists are increasingly warning of something far more alarming: the growing association between digital overload and seizures."

Why screens matter in seizure risk

A seizure occurs when the brain experiences a sudden burst of abnormal electrical activity, causing changes in awareness, movement, or behaviour. When seizures recur, they can seriously disrupt daily functioning."People who are already vulnerable, those with epilepsy, undiagnosed neurological conditions, or a history of seizures, are especially sensitive to triggers found in modern screen use patterns," said Dr Sweta Singla.

Sleep loss: the silent danger behind screen time

Late-night scrolling and binge-watching have become so common that sleep is almost an optional activity, especially for young adults. But neurologists say this isn’t harmless. Sleep deprivation is one of the strongest triggers for seizures, as it disrupts brain rhythms and prevents the necessary reset that deep sleep provides.

The NIH reports that people who sleep fewer than seven hours a night face an increased risk of various health problems, including neurological vulnerability. When the brain doesn’t get adequate rest, the threshold for seizure onset lowers.

Photosensitive seizures: Screens as a trigger

Not all seizures are triggered by sleep loss. Some are directly influenced by what’s happening on the screen itself.

Photosensitive seizures, triggered by flashing or flickering lights, are more common in teenagers and young adults.

Digital devices, especially when used for long periods, expose the brain to:

Bright glare

Rapid visual changes

Flickering light patterns

The WHO warns that these preventable triggers can heighten brain sensitivity and lower the threshold for seizure onset. And with average daily screen time now crossing six to seven hours, the risk is not theoretical; it’s widespread.

Why lifestyle changes matter now

Uncontrolled triggers increase the risk of refractory epilepsy, a condition that can require complex medical or surgical treatment.

Doctors say early lifestyle tweaks can make a measurable difference:

Maintain 7–9 hours of sleep

Avoid screens for 1–2 hours before bed

Turn on blue light filters

Avoid screens in the dark

Keep soft ambient lighting to reduce strain

Take breaks using the 20–20–20 rule

Practice relaxation or stress-reduction techniques

Simple? Yes. Optional? No. As the neurologist notes, “Early lifestyle changes can prevent serious problems” associated with uncontrolled seizure triggers.

The bigger message: The brain isn’t built for constant stimulation

The brain doesn’t power down just because we’re scrolling memes or answering emails. Even while we sleep, it’s working to restore balance and function. This doesn’t just affect productivity; it affects neurological health. As Dr Sweta Singla concludes, “A balanced life, adequate sleep, mindful screen use, and a stable daily routine play a vital role in protecting brain health.”

Screens aren’t going away, and neither should they.

But treating them like harmless entertainment 24/7 is a risk we can’t afford to ignore. The smartest habit isn’t quitting screens, it’s learning to use them without pushing the brain into survival mode. Your brain is doing more work than you realise.

