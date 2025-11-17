Constant screen time, rising stress: Why young couples are facing hidden fertility issues Experts warn that excessive screen time, late nights, and chronic stress are quietly harming sexual health and fertility in young couples. Doctors explain how digital overload disrupts hormones, lowers libido, and affects reproductive health and share simple steps to restore balance.

New Delhi:

In a world where our phones feel like extensions of our hands, it’s easy to forget that the very screens keeping us “connected” may quietly be disconnecting us from our own bodies. Late-night scrolling, back-to-back work calls, and the endless dopamine drip of notifications have become the new normal, but doctors say these habits are silently reshaping our hormonal balance, sexual desire, and fertility.

For many young couples, intimacy is getting replaced by exhaustion, and stress is becoming a constant background noise. And while we tend to think of sexual and reproductive health only when planning a family, experts warn that the consequences show up much earlier, as poor libido, fluctuating hormones, sleep disturbances, and increased anxiety.

How screen time is hurting sexual health

Excessive screen exposure, especially at night, suppresses melatonin, disrupts circadian rhythms, and lowers the body's natural cues for rest and intimacy. Pair that with digital fatigue and doom-scrolling, and the result is a brain too stimulated to unwind and a body too tired to respond.

Doctors are also noticing a rise in “tech-driven intimacy gaps” where couples spend evenings on different devices instead of connecting emotionally, something that directly impacts sexual desire.

Stress: the silent fertility disruptor

Chronic stress pushes the body into a survival mode, increasing cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones interfere with reproductive ones like testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone.

High stress is now linked to:

Lowered libido

Irregular or delayed ovulation

Reduced sperm quality

Erectile difficulties

Increased inflammation

Disturbed sleep cycles

And because stress is often invisible, many people don’t connect the dots until symptoms pile up.

What experts say

Dr Gauri Agarwal, Fertility Specialist & Founder, Seeds ofInnocence

“While technology has made life easier, it has also quietly affected our relationships and reproductive health. Long hours on screens, late nights, and constant stress leave little room for real connection and intimacy. More and more young couples are facing fertility challenges linked to these lifestyle habits. Protecting sexual and reproductive health starts with finding balance. Switch off the devices, spend time together, be active, and seek medical support when needed. Sexual health is more than having babies; it is about overall well-being and happiness.”

Dr Amber Aggarwal, Senior Consultant – Gynaecology, Paras Health

“In our constantly connected, high-stress lives, sexual health and fertility are often silently affected. I see many young couples struggling with low libido, hormonal shifts, or early fertility concerns. The good news is that small, consistent steps can make a real difference: take regular breaks from screens, move your body for at least 30 minutes a day, eat a nutrient-rich, balanced diet, prioritise 7–8 hours of sleep, practice stress management through meditation or yoga, and keep up with regular reproductive health check-ups.”

What you can do to protect your sexual and reproductive health

Here are doctor-backed habits that genuinely help:

1. Set digital boundaries

Put away phones 1–2 hours before bed

Keep devices out of the bedroom

Use blue-light filters after sunset

2. Move your body daily

It improves blood flow, reduces stress, regulates hormones, and also boosts libido.

3. Prioritise sleep like medicine

7–8 hours isn’t optional; it’s foundational for reproductive health in both men and women.

4. Make a real connection a ritual.

Even 20 minutes of device-free time with your partner improves bonding and intimacy.

5. Do routine reproductive check-ups

Early hormonal changes do not normally appear without testing.

So, remember is your health is much more important than your screen time!

