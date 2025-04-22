Sapodilla: Should diabetic patients eat this fruit? Know what an expert has to say There are times when diabetics ask whether sweet fruits like sapodilla (chikoo) can be consumed in diabetes or not. In this article, an expert has explained whether a diabetic can have sapodilla or not.

New Delhi:

Diabetic patients have to take special care of their diet. A little carelessness regarding diet can be very harmful to health. Diabetic patients are forbidden to eat sweets so that the glucose level in their body remains normal. But many times, diabetes patients ask whether sweet fruits like sapodilla can be consumed by diabetics. Thus, we spoke to Dr Anjana Kalia, an Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist at Bloom Clinics located in Dwarka. Let's know whether diabetes patients can eat sapodilla or not.

Should diabetic patients eat sapodilla?

Dr Anjana Kalia says that fruits are generally healthy for health, but this does not mean that you can eat any fruit. Sapodilla is one of the fruits with a medium glycaemic index. Its glycaemic index is between 55 and 65. That is, this fruit can increase the sugar level moderately. In such a situation, sapodilla may not be the best option for diabetics, but still, if your blood sugar level is under control, then it can be eaten in very small quantities. It is rich in fibre and is a good source of antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which can help prevent inflammation. But still, diabetics should consult their doctor before consuming this fruit.

Who should eat sapodilla?

Sapodillas are rich in fibre, which aids digestion and prevents constipation. Fibre helps maintain gut health by regulating bowel movements.

It is rich in calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which are important for bone health. Consuming it strengthens the bones.

Sapodillas contain vitamin A, which keeps the eyes healthy. It contains vitamin A and beta-carotene. These nutrients help prevent night blindness, maintain good vision, and protect against age-related eye degeneration.

Sapodilla offers numerous benefits for the skin due to its high antioxidant and vitamin E content. It helps in reducing wrinkles, boosting collagen production, and enhancing youthful appearance.

