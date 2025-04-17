Eating almonds can help manage blood sugar levels in Indians, finds study A study published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition found that eating almonds daily can help control blood sugar levels in Indians. An international team of researchers analysed previously published research on almonds for the study. Read on to know more about the study.

New Delhi:

A recent study found that eating almonds daily can help control blood sugar levels in specific populations, such as "Asian Indians". An international team of researchers analysed previously published research on almonds and cardiometabolic health, and found that almonds can help improve metabolic health by reducing 'bad' cholesterol and increasing beneficial gut bacteria.

The study was published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition. The team published as a consensus article which reinforces almonds' role as a heart-healthy, weight-supporting and gut-friendly food.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Anoop Misra, chairman of Fortis Centre for Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol and study author said that the findings also reveal how almonds can potentially benefit specific populations, such as Asian Indians, where rising rates of cardiometabolic diseases are a concern.

Consuming almonds was found to lower LDL, or 'bad' cholesterol by five units, and diastolic blood pressure in small but significant amounts of 0.

17-1.3 mmHg.

For Asian Indians with pre-diabetes, eating almonds daily can help reduce fasting blood glucose and HbA1C, the researchers said.

"The most current meta-analyses on almond consumption and various health-related endpoints suggest that almond consumption does not result in weight gain and results in small reductions in LDL cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure, as well as improved glycemic responses in certain populations (i.e.Asian Indians)," the study said.

Dr Misra said, "These benefits aid weight loss efforts by helping stabilise energy levels and reduce appetite fluctuations. When paired with balanced nutrition and physical activity, almonds can be a health-promoting part of a weight loss plan."

In the article, the authors also wrote that "there was some evidence that almond consumption of (more than) 50 grams per day may have led to small reductions in body weight in some study participants." They said the result debunks the myth that almonds can contribute to weight gain.

Dr Misra said, "Almonds can support weight loss efforts due to their nutrient composition -- protein, fibre, and healthy fat content -- which helps people feel satisfied for longer periods and may reduce overall calorie intake."

Further, almonds have been shown to benefit one's gut by promoting the growth of healthy gut bacteria and increasing the production of short-chain fatty acids.

"These changes support better metabolic health and can contribute to reductions in excess body fat," the author said.

(WIth PTI inputs)

