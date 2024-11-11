Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes hormonal replacement therapy: Know everything about it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAYA BANGAR Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes hormonal replacement therapy.

Former Indian cricketer and ex-coach Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan Bangar has changed his gender, now he identifies as Anaya. After changing gender, Anaya has shared a video on social media, which is currently in the headlines. Anaya has shared a video of the hormonal transformation journey. After this video surfaced, it became clear that Sanjay Bangar's boy has now officially become a girl.

Aryan Bangar (now Anaya) is happy to be a girl

Aryan Bangar, now identifies as Anaya is very happy after his gender change and has posted a video on social media in which Anaya has expressed happiness. Anaya's caption read, "Losing strength but gaining happiness. Body changing, dysphoria easing… still a long way to go, but each step feels more like me."

In another post, Anaya wrote-

“From a young age, cricket has always been a part of my life. Growing up, I watched my dad with awe as he represented and coached the country, and it wasn’t long before I started dreaming about following in his footsteps. The passion, the discipline, and the dedication he showed to the sport were deeply inspiring to me. Cricket became my love, my ambition, and my future. I’ve spent my entire life honing my skills, hoping that one day, I would get the chance to represent my country, just like him."

“I never thought I’d have to consider giving up the sport that has been my passion, my love, and my escape. But here I am, facing a painful reality. As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), my body has changed drastically. I’ve been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me,” wrote Aryan (now identifies as Anaya) in her post.

What is Hormonal Replacement Therapy?

The medical treatment involved in hormone replacement therapy is where some of the body's hormones are replaced because of the diseases or normal ageing process. HRT is most often prescribed to women who are undergoing menopause, replacing the drop of estrogen and progesterone, helping in restoring the effects that include hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and mood swings. Hormone replacement therapy can also be prescribed to women whose ovaries may have been removed or who have premature menopause. HRT can be given in the form of pills, patches, gels, and creams. Although it can save the lives of many patients, HRT poses risks and side effects as it may lead to increased possibilities of blood clots, stroke, and breast cancer. It is, therefore, important to visit a physician to talk about the risks and benefits of initiating HRT. Overall, hormonal replacement therapy is effective as a medical treatment given to control hormonal imbalances and for better general well-being in some people.

Depending on individual health goals and needs, the duration of hormonal replacement therapy varies. It may take up to three months to show the full effects; however, symptom relief begins within a week. According to individual requirements, some may need short-term HRT while others may need longer treatment.

