Salman Khan reveals he suffers from brain aneurysm; here's what you need to know about the condition Brain aneurysm is a condition wherein there is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. Salman Khan returned to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' as the first guest of the new season, wherein he revealed that he suffers brain aneurysm. Read on to know more about the condition.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan made a return to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' as the first guest of the new season. The actor shared his opinion on several topics, such as marriage, health, wealth and other personal aspects.

Speaking about his health condition, he said, "Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain (I'm out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on)."

What is brain aneurysm?

Brain aneurysm is a condition wherein there is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. According to Mayo Clinic, brain aneurysms form and grow because blood flowing through the blood vessel puts pressure on a weak area of the vessel wall. This can increase the size of the brain aneurysm. If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Brain aneurysms are common, however, they aren't serious especially if they're small. Most brain aneurysms don't rupture and hence, don't cause any major issues. However, if an aneurysm ruptures it can quickly become life-threatening and requires emergency treatment.

What are the symptoms of brain aneurysm?

In most cases, brain aneurysm will not cause any symptoms, uneless they haven't ruptured or if they are small. If it ruptures, it usually causes a severe headache. And if an unruptured aneurysm presses against brain tissue or nerves, it may cause pain and other symptoms.

Ruptured aneurysm symptoms

Severe headacheNausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Blurred or double vision

Sensitivity to light

Seizure

Loss of consciousness

Confusion.

Unruptured aneurysm symptoms

Pain above and behind one eye

A dilated pupil

A change in vision or double vision

Numbness of one side of the face

Seizures.

What are the causes of brain aneurysm?

Mayo Clinic says brain aneurysms are caused by thinning artery walls. Aneurysms often form at forks or branches in arteries because those areas of the vessels are weaker. Although aneurysms can happen anywhere in the brain, they're most common in arteries at the base of the brain.

What should you do to prevent brain aneurysm?

In most cases, the condition cannot be prevented. However, making certain changes can help to lower the risk. These include quitting smoking if you smoke. Also work with your healthcare professional to lower your blood pressure if it's high. Don't drink large amounts of alcohol or use drugs such as cocaine.

