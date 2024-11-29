Rubbing palms in winter can help you get rid of cold, know other health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rubbing palms in winter has several health benefits.

You must have often seen people rubbing their palms in winter. In school, teachers also first ask children to rub their hands. People doing yoga or exercise in the park also rub their palms together to warm up their bodies. Many times when people faint and fall, their palms are rubbed. Especially in winter, rubbing both hands provides relief from cold. Let us know what is the benefit of rubbing the palms.

A report published in Healthline says that when we rub the palms of both hands together, it provides many benefits to the body. Rubbing the palms improves blood circulation in the body. Rubbing the palms together brings energy and warms the body. This gives you relief from the cold.

Benefits of rubbing your palms together

Relief from stress- Rubbing the palms together is considered beneficial for mental health. When you rub your hands, it calms and relaxes the mind. This is a yoga practice that activates and charges your body. It is definitely done before doing yoga. Doing this in the morning and evening also relieves the stress and fatigue of the whole day.

Beneficial for eyes- Rubbing hands is beneficial for the eyes. When you warm your palms by rubbing them, it relieves stress in the eyes. This improves blood circulation around the eyes. When the eyes get tired, rub your palms and put them on your eyes, this will provide a lot of relief.

Cold will go away- Rubbing hands together in winter drives away cold. When hands start getting cold while working, rub them together. This improves blood circulation in the hands and also generates heat in the body. In winter, when fingers start freezing due to cold air, this proves to be an effective exercise. This can reduce the stiffness of hands.

